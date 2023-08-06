Apple to Release New and Improved M3 Processors: M3, M3 Pro, M3 Max, and M3 Ultra

Apple Set to Release New Generation of M3 Processors, Including M3 Pro, M3 Max, and M3 Ultra

As the fall season approaches, Apple enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the release of the new M3 processors. This year, Apple will introduce a range of processors, including the M3 Pro, M3 Max, and M3 Ultra. With several leaks and rumors surrounding this upcoming release, new claims have surfaced, shedding light on the highly anticipated M3 series.

According to recent reports, the entire M3 series will be manufactured using TSMC’s cutting-edge 3nm process. Apple’s M3 series marks a significant milestone as it becomes the first major customer of TSMC’s 3nm process, surpassing the previous 4nm M2 series. This breakthrough in manufacturing technology is expected to provide substantial improvements in performance and energy efficiency.

The M3 processor will feature 8 CPU cores and 10 GPU cores. The CPU cores will be divided into 4 performance cores and 4 energy efficiency cores, accompanied by a unified memory capacity of 24GB LPDDR5. While this layout mirrors the M2 series, it is anticipated that the M3 will boast enhanced architecture and frequencies, resulting in a notable performance boost.

For the M3 Pro variant, reports suggest an increase in CPU and GPU cores. With 12 CPU cores and 18 GPU cores, the distribution of performance and energy efficiency cores remains unclear, but it is speculated to be 8+4. Despite the similarity in CPU cores to the M2 Pro, the M3 Pro will have one less GPU core, which has raised some concerns among tech enthusiasts.

The M3 Max, on the other hand, shows more promise. With an increase in CPU cores from 12 to 14, and a bump in GPU cores from 38 to 40, the M3 Max exhibits a more substantial upgrade. Apple fans eagerly await this offering, which is expected to be released in the middle of next year alongside the M3 Pro.

Finally, the M3 Ultra stands out as the most powerful variant in the series. Although details are scarce at the moment, as is typical for the Ultra models, it is projected to be a combination of two M3 Max, bringing an impressive 28 CPU cores and 80 GPU cores to the table. This device is poised to deliver unparalleled performance and power for demanding tasks and applications.

It’s worth mentioning that the expansion of the neural engine core in the M3 series remains unknown at this time. Apple has been notably silent on this front, leaving tech enthusiasts to speculate about any potential improvements or advancements.

As we eagerly await the launch of the M3 series, it is clear that Apple is pushing the boundaries of mobile processor technology. The M3 processors are poised to revolutionize the mobile computing landscape with their improved performance and energy efficiency.

