Sales of Apple shares, which open 2023 with a drop of 3.2% to 125.7 dollars, falling to the lowest level for a year and a half.

The iPhone maker discounts rumors from Nikkei, according to which the Cupertino company has asked several suppliers to reduce the production of components for some products, including AirPods, Apple Watch and MacBook, due to weakening demand

“The Macbook is important and a real slowdown would potentially be significant,” commented analysts at Mizuho Securities, adding however that it is difficult to determine how much could be related to demand and how much to supply chain difficulties and production constraints.