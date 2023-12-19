Apple Watch Patent Dispute Leads to Suspension of Sales in the US

Apple Suspends Sale of Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 Due to Patent Dispute

As the Christmas shopping season kicks into high gear, Apple has announced that it will be suspending the sale of two of its popular smartwatch models in the United States. This decision comes as a result of a legal dispute over a patent related to the devices’ blood oxygen measuring function.

The Apple Watch turnover represents a significant portion of the company’s annual sales, making up nearly $20 billion of its total revenue. Despite being the world‘s largest seller of smartwatches, with almost a third of global sales volume, Apple has been forced to halt the sale of its Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 due to a bitter legal battle.

The dispute stems from a patent held by medical device maker Masimo, which involves the blood oxygen measuring function used in Apple’s smartwatches. The International Trade Commission (ITC) ruled in October that several of Apple’s watches infringed on Masimo’s patents. As a result, Apple has taken preemptive measures to comply with the ruling by suspending the sales of the affected models, pending the resolution of the legal dispute.

While other models of the Apple Watch will remain available for purchase, the import ban would impact the Apple Watch Series 6 and later, as well as all Apple Watch Ultra models imported after the end of an upcoming review period.

Apple has stated its intention to appeal the ruling and is considering various legal and technical options to ensure that its smartwatches remain available to customers. However, Masimo’s CEO, Joe Kiani, claims that Apple has not entered into negotiations to obtain a license for the patented technology. Instead, Apple has appealed to President Joe Biden’s administration to intervene in the ITC ruling.

The outcome of this legal battle could have significant implications for Apple’s smartwatch business in the United States. With the holiday shopping season in full swing, the suspension of sales for the affected models comes at a crucial time for the company. As the dispute continues to unfold, consumers and industry observers will be closely watching for further developments.

