by admin
Sina Technology News Beijing time on the morning of September 6th, according to reports, Apple will hold a fall conference in the early morning of the 8th. It is expected to launch the iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8, AirPods Pro 2, and other products aimed at extreme sports enthusiasts. Apple Watch Pro. Mark Gurman, who tracks Apple exclusively, revealed that Apple has developed special bands and dials for the Apple Watch Pro.

According to Gurman, consumers who buy the Apple Watch Pro can choose a new special strap. According to speculation, Apple may launch a new strap like it did with Nike that year. Gurman has previously said that older straps can also be paired with the Apple Watch Pro, just not a perfect match. Gurman also said that the Pro watch will have a new dial that will display dense fitness information.

The rendering of the Apple Watch Pro circulating on the Internet shows that the dial of this watch reaches 47mm, which is larger than the old watch. It uses a flat screen, the edge of the screen is not curved, and there is a new button. According to Gurman, the new button is programmable and users can define different actions for it. The Pro watch is made of titanium alloy and with a flat screen, the watch will be stronger and more suitable for outdoor extreme sports.

