IT House reported on September 3 that it is less than a week before Apple’s “Far out” special conference. The focus of the event will be on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, but Apple will also update the entire Apple Watch lineup.

Until then, existing supplies of the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE have been rapidly dwindling…

Apple’s online store shows that most of the Apple Watch Series 7 versions cannot be delivered before next week’s launch, and only a few models are currently available for delivery, most of which can be picked up in offline stores.

In addition, the Apple Watch SE is also facing tight supply problems, but not as serious as the Apple Watch S7. Some models of the Apple Watch SE are not available for delivery or pickup in an Apple Store.

By convention, existing Apple products usually run out of stock as much as possible before a new product is released, especially with supply constraints at this stage. The new Apple Watch S8 series is expected to be available for pre-order on September 9, with the first orders to start shipping a week later on September 16.

Judging from previous revelations, Apple will bring three new smartwatches at next week’s conference – the Apple Watch Series 8, the new Apple Watch SE and the new Apple Watch Pro. Apple Watch S8 seems to be the main change is the addition of a new body temperature sensor.

The Apple Watch Pro could be a big upgrade. The new Apple Watch will feature a larger 47mm dial, 1.99-inch display, longer battery life, and a focus on extreme sports.

IT House reminds that little is known about the new Apple Watch SE, and the current price starts at 2,199 yuan. Bloomberg previously reported that the device is unlikely to feature the larger design of the Apple Watch S7.

