Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 Models Banned in the US: What’s Next for Apple?

US President Joe Biden refuses to intervene in Apple Watch sales ban

The popular Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 models, among others, have been banned from sale in the United States after a ruling by the United States International Trade Commission. This decision comes after it was found that these smartwatch models violate patents registered in the name of medical device manufacturer Masimo.

President Joe Biden had until December 25 to issue an emergency ruling to keep the Apple Watch models on store shelves, but he did not intervene, allowing the commission’s ruling to stand.

Apple has already removed the infringing watch models from its online store, and Apple Stores have opened without any of the latest top-of-the-line watches in stock. While the ban affects the Apple Watch Series 6 and later, and all Apple Watch Ultra models, the Apple Watch SE remains on sale as it was not part of the ruling.

The ruling prevents Apple from importing more smartwatches into the United States, but other retailers such as Amazon and Best Buy are continuing to sell remaining stock.

While Apple disagrees with the ruling and is pursuing legal and technical options to ensure the availability of the Apple Watch to customers, the company’s pledged solution may take time to implement and faces no guarantee of acceptance by the commission.

Masimo CEO Joe Kiani has accused Apple of deliberate patent infringement, although the companies have been in legal disputes for years. In 2022, Apple filed two patent infringement lawsuits against Masimo.

There is some historical precedent where a sitting president has intervened in similar cases. In 2013, President Barack Obama vetoed a commission ruling to ban older iPhones and iPads after determining that Apple was violating one of Samsung’s patents.

The fate of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 models, along with any potential solution from Apple, remains uncertain, leaving the future availability of these smartwatches to American customers in doubt.

