Apple Wins Emergency Stay, Returns High-End Watches to Retail Shelves

Apple to resume sales of top-of-the-line watches after emergency stay on import ban

Apple announced on Wednesday that it will immediately resume selling top-of-the-line Apple Watches in its retail stores. This comes after a federal appeals court granted an emergency stay that temporarily blocked an import ban affecting some of Apple’s popular smart watches.

Starting Thursday at noon Pacific time, the affected watches will also be available for sale on Apple’s website, the company added, allowing for the full line of Apple Watches to be available for customers in time for the new year.

The US International Trade Commission’s import ban targeted the Apple Watch Series 9, along with some earlier versions, and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 for alleged patent violations. The appeals court’s temporary suspension of the ban will allow U.S. Customs to study Apple’s redesign of the infringing watch models, a settlement that is expected to take place in early January.

In a statement, the company expressed its pleasure in the temporary stay and stated that its teams have been working tirelessly for many years to develop technology that provides users with industry-leading health, wellness, and safety features.

Apple had already removed the offending watch models from its online store and its retail locations earlier in the week in response to the ban. The cheaper Apple Watch SE, which was not part of the ruling, remained on sale.

The ban affected imports, not sales, and third-party stores continued to sell the latest Apple Watch models even after the ban went into effect. In response to Wednesday’s emergency suspension, Apple was granted an initial extension to continue selling its high-end smartwatches while challenging the ITC’s decision in court.

The court’s order directs the ITC not to enforce its ban “until further notice while the court considers the motion for stay pending appeal.”

Despite the legal back and forth, the availability of the Apple Watches will expand to more retailers on Saturday, marking the official return of the smart watches to the market in the United States.

