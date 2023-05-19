Home » Apple: Your iPhone will soon be able to speak with your voice
Business

by admin
Tim Cook in front of an iPhone ad.
Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

Apple announced a number of new accessibility features on Tuesday.

This also includes “Personal Voice”, with which your own voice can be simulated within 15 minutes using artificial intelligence.

The aim is to help people who have difficulty speaking when on the phone or in person.

Anyone who owns an iPhone or iPad will soon be able to hear it speak in their own voice, Apple announced on Tuesday. The new Personal Voice feature will give users randomly selected text instructions to produce their own AI voice within 15 minutes.

Another new tool called Live Speech will allow you to type in a phrase and save commonly used phrases, which the device will then speak during phone calls, FaceTime calls, or face-to-face conversations.

Apple says it will use machine learning to generate the voice on the device itself, so data is more secure and private. This may sound strange at first, but it’s part of the company’s current accessibility effort. Apple pointed to diseases like ALS that put people at risk of losing their ability to speak. “At Apple, we’ve always believed that the best technology is technology made for everyone,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO.

The Personal Voice feature in action.

permission of Apple

And Philip Green, board member of the non-profit Team Gleason, whose voice has changed a lot since his ALS diagnosis, says in the press release: “At the end of the day, the most important thing is being able to communicate with friends and family.”

“If you can tell them you love them in a voice that sounds just like yours, it makes a big difference,” he adds.

This article was translated from English by Melanie Gelo. You read the original here.

