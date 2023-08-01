Applebee’s Opens Eighth Restaurant in Bayamón, Puerto Rico, Creating 90 Jobs

Applebee’s Opens Eighth Franchise in Bayamón, Puerto Rico

Applebee’s, the popular American restaurant chain, has expanded its presence in Puerto Rico with the opening of its eighth establishment in the La Cambija sector of Bayamón. The new restaurant, occupying the space previously held by Red Lobster, required a $700,000 investment and is expected to create 90 direct job opportunities in the area.

Lizmarie Medina, the chief marketing executive of Grupo Colón Gerena (GCG), the company that holds the rights to Applebee’s and other renowned restaurant franchises in Puerto Rico, confirmed the news. She expressed her excitement about the new establishment and the opportunities it brings for growth. Medina emphasized their commitment to meeting the needs and tastes of their customers by offering a range of delicious food options in a safe and modern environment.

The new Applebee’s in Bayamón is 6,000 square feet in size and can accommodate up to 200 diners. As a unique addition, the restaurant features a bar with an ice cap to keep beers refreshingly cold, ensuring a delightful dining experience for patrons.

Diners at Applebee’s can expect a menu filled with classic favorites and exclusive dishes of the brand. Highlights include the Quesadilla Burger, Fiesta Lime Chicken, Shrimp & Parmesan Sirloin, and Wonton Tacos, among others, at attractive prices. Mixology enthusiasts can enjoy the house-made Red Apple Sangria and the Perfect Margarita, while dessert lovers can indulge in the famous Blondie, a walnut cake served with vanilla ice cream.

In addition to regular dining, the restaurant can also accommodate work meetings and special celebrations, offering a versatile venue for various occasions. Applebee’s Bayamón is open from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. from Sunday to Thursday, and from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

With this latest addition in Bayamón, Applebee’s now has a presence in Guaynabo, Dorado, Carolina, Mayagüez, Hatillo, Montehiedra, Hato Rey, and La Cambija. The expansion not only contributes to Puerto Rico’s economy but also offers locals and visitors more opportunities to savor their favorite Applebee’s dishes and enjoy a first-class dining experience without compromising on quality or service.

