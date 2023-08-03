Apple’s 30% Commission Squeezes Creators’ Profits as Elon Musk Makes Changes to Twitter’s Reward System

Title: Elon Musk’s Twitter (now “X”) introduces new changes to benefit content creators

Subtitle: Musk aims to maximize earnings for creators and improve their experience on the platform

In a recent announcement, Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter (now known as “X”), unveiled additional changes to his original plan to reward content creators on the social networking platform. These modifications aim to increase the earnings of creators and enhance their overall user experience.

Initially, Musk proposed that the platform would retain 100% of the revenue generated from subscription fees for the first 12 months, and subsequently take a 10% commission. However, he later reconsidered this approach, opting to redirect all the profits from subscriptions to the users themselves, with “X” not charging anything.

Musk explained his decision in a post on his official account, stating that the motivation behind this change is rooted in the belief that “a few extra dollars can change a life.” Under this new plan, “X” will not retain any profits until a creator’s earnings reach $100,000, at which point a 10% commission will be charged.

Despite these changes, one challenge remains for content creators — the conditions set by the Apple application store. As per Apple’s policy, all purchases and subscriptions made within an application must be processed through the App Store, with 30% of the revenue going to Apple and the remaining 70% to the creator. Musk expressed his intention to discuss this issue with Apple CEO, Tim Cook, and explore the possibility of adjusting the commission structure to maximize creator earnings.

In addition to the revised commission structure, “X” will also address other concerns raised by content creators. The platform promises faster response times to requests for access to the subscription system and the ability for creators to adjust the price of subscriptions to their profiles, similar to other platforms like Patreon.

It is important to note that Musk did not provide a specific timeline for his meeting with Cook, nor did he confirm that any changes to Apple’s commissions would specifically benefit “X.” Therefore, content creators are advised not to assume immediate implementation of these adjustments.

To participate in the program, content creators must be subscribers to “Blue,” the premium version of “X,” which offers additional features. After subscribing, creators can apply to determine their eligibility for enabling the Subscribe button on their profile.

Furthermore, “X” has introduced an additional program called “Ads Revenue Sharing,” allowing content creators to receive payments for hosting advertisements in their user-generated threads. To qualify, creators need to be a Blue subscriber or be a verified organization, have a minimum of 15 million impressions in the cumulative posts of the last three months, and have at least 500 followers.

However, it is essential for content creators to adhere to “X’s” terms and rules, as failure to comply may result in exclusion from the program, even if the eligibility criteria are met.

While these changes hold promise for content creators, it should be noted that their implementation and impact on Apple’s commission rates are yet to be confirmed.