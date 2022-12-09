[摘要]Apple today launched the iOS 16.2 RC version, which brings some new features, including iCloud end-to-end encryption upgrade, Apple Music Sing and more. This update also expands an AirDrop (air drop) function previously limited to China to the global market, which is “open to everyone for 10 minutes.”

IT House News on December 8, Apple today launched the iOS 16.2 RC version, which brings some new features, including iCloud end-to-end encryption upgrade, Apple Music Sing, etc. This update also expands an AirDrop (air drop) function previously limited to China to the global market, which is “open to everyone for 10 minutes.”

IT Home learned that Apple’s AirDrop had three different options before. “Receive Off” completely turns off someone’s ability to AirDrop you, while “Contacts Only” means only people who are saved in your Contacts can AirDrop to you. There’s also an “Everyone” option that allows anyone nearby to send you files, photos, or other content via AirDrop. This means that anyone around you, whether you know them or not, can see your iPhone as an AirDrop destination.

Last month, however, Apple made changes to this setting, and the feature was first made available to iPhone users in China. In iOS 16.1.1 and iOS 16.2 Beta 2 in China, the “Everyone” option has been changed to only be enabled for 10 minutes. After 10 minutes, the AirDrop setting will change back to “Contacts Only”.

Starting today with iOS 16.2 RC, the new “10 Minutes to Everyone” feature is now live globally.

Apple said the feature was introduced to reduce spam in crowded areas like malls and airports.

Editor: Qi Shaoheng