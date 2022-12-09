Home Business Apple’s AirDrop airdrop “open to everyone for 10 minutes” function launched globally
Business

Apple’s AirDrop airdrop “open to everyone for 10 minutes” function launched globally

by admin
Apple’s AirDrop airdrop “open to everyone for 10 minutes” function launched globally

[摘要]Apple today launched the iOS 16.2 RC version, which brings some new features, including iCloud end-to-end encryption upgrade, Apple Music Sing and more. This update also expands an AirDrop (air drop) function previously limited to China to the global market, which is “open to everyone for 10 minutes.”

IT House News on December 8, Apple today launched the iOS 16.2 RC version, which brings some new features, including iCloud end-to-end encryption upgrade, Apple Music Sing, etc. This update also expands an AirDrop (air drop) function previously limited to China to the global market, which is “open to everyone for 10 minutes.”

IT Home learned that Apple’s AirDrop had three different options before. “Receive Off” completely turns off someone’s ability to AirDrop you, while “Contacts Only” means only people who are saved in your Contacts can AirDrop to you. There’s also an “Everyone” option that allows anyone nearby to send you files, photos, or other content via AirDrop. This means that anyone around you, whether you know them or not, can see your iPhone as an AirDrop destination.

Last month, however, Apple made changes to this setting, and the feature was first made available to iPhone users in China. In iOS 16.1.1 and iOS 16.2 Beta 2 in China, the “Everyone” option has been changed to only be enabled for 10 minutes. After 10 minutes, the AirDrop setting will change back to “Contacts Only”.

Starting today with iOS 16.2 RC, the new “10 Minutes to Everyone” feature is now live globally.

See also  Whether you like it or not, Apple's iPhone ads will be more and more

Apple said the feature was introduced to reduce spam in crowded areas like malls and airports.

Editor: Qi Shaoheng

You may also like

Mps: capital increase with state aid? The strange...

From the Lombardy Region 30 million euros for...

There’s a bully in the office. It affects...

Earned 1.1 million yuan in stocks, but lost...

JP Morgan to investors: here are two stocks...

Media survey: The euro zone is about to...

Bologna, maxi donation of 100 million dollars to...

Maneuver, majority amendment to reset the culture bonus...

“24GB memory” mobile phone is born iQOO 11...

The autarkic BTP locks down Italy: the League...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy