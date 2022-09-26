[摘要]Last Friday, Apple’s flagship noise-cancelling wireless earphones, the AirPods Pro 2, went on sale, and the first batch of users had already gotten them, but the actual experience was not as good as imagined.

According to feedback from some of the first users, the AirPods Pro 2 will be disconnected when in use, whether it is connected to an iPhone or an iPad, which disappoints everyone.

At present, AirPods Pro 2 has caused some troubles to users in normal use.

However, the reason for this situation is still unclear. It may be due to the adaptation of the iOS 16 system, or it may be a problem with the headset firmware. Currently, the latest firmware version of AirPods Pro 2 is 5A377.

Of course, it cannot be ruled out that there is a problem with the hardware itself, but the overall improvement of AirPods Pro 2 is not large. The previous generation is already a very mature product, and the probability of hardware problems is relatively small.

This time, in addition to the lanyard hole and speaker on the charging box, the biggest upgrade of AirPods Pro 2 is the H2 chip, which makes the noise reduction ability stronger, and also supports the adaptive transparency mode, which is brought by 48,000 calculations per second. Better adaptive transparency.

