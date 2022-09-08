Home Business Apple’s cheapest new product this season: A lanyard costs 98 yuan – Apple
At the new product launch held by Apple today, a total of 8 new products were brought: including four mobile phones, three watches, and one headset. Mobile phones range from 5,999 yuan to 13,499 yuan, watches from 1,999 yuan to 6,299 yuan, and headphones (AirPods Pro 2) priced at 1,899 yuan.Among them, released together with AirPods Pro 2, there is also a lanyard, priced at 98 yuan.

According to the official introduction,This lanyard is 23.5 cm long and weighs 4.54 grams, and fits AirPods Pro 2. You can wear the soft braided cord around your wrist like a bracelet, or use the included clip to attach the lanyard to a backpack or handbag to keep the charging case with you and easy access.

What do you think of the 98 yuan lanyard?

For the new AirPods Pro 2, many guys are also looking forward to it. It is equipped with the H2 chip, and its noise reduction capability is twice that of the previous generation. It supports adaptive transparency mode, and brings better adaptation through 48,000 calculations per second. Transparency effect.

In terms of battery life, AirPods Pro 2 supports 6 hours of battery life on a single charge, a 33% increase over the previous generation, and a maximum of 30 hours combined with the charging box.

The AirPods Pro 2’s headphone case not only supports the lanyard mentioned above, but also adds a speaker at the bottom, which can be used to find headphones.

