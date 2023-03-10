Apple’s classical music software is on the shelves: Apple Music members can use it for free!The Chinese market followed

On March 10th, Apple’s classical music software called Apple Music Classical has been launched in the App Store and can be reserved.Officially launched on March 28, it supports iOS 15.4 and above, and there will be an Android version in the future。

Members who subscribe to the Apple Music music service can enjoy Apple Music Classical for free at no additional cost.

Apple said that Apple Music Classical will provide users with more than 5 million classical music tracks, thousands of exclusive albums, composer albums, in-depth guides to works, etc., covering 192 kHz/24 bit lossless, spatial audio, etc. You can search through different tags such as artists, works, conductors, etc.

Apple also promises,Apple Music Classical will also be launched in China, Japan, South Korea and other places later. Only the iPad version and the offline download function, there is no plan for the time being.

In fact, behind Apple Music Classical is the music service Primephonic, which Apple acquired in 2021. It was originally planned to complete the integration and launch the classical music service at the end of last year, but missed the time.