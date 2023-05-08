Apple’s first-quarter results decline, iPhone sales show strong performance_China IT News

Apple’s first-quarter earnings decline amid strong iPhone sales

On May 5, Beijing time, Apple released its financial report for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 (the first quarter of 2023). In the first quarter, Apple achieved revenue of US$94.836 billion, a year-on-year decrease of 2.51%; net profit was US$24.160 billion, a year-on-year decrease of 3.40%.

In the first quarter, Apple’s iPhone business achieved revenue of US$51.334 billion, a year-on-year increase of 1.51%. According to the agency, Apple’s first MR (mixed reality) head-mounted display device is expected to be released in June, and the new iPhone model will also be released in September, which is expected to catalyze the recovery of the terminal consumer market.

Double decline in revenue and net profit

The financial report shows that in the first quarter, Apple’s revenue from Greater China was US$17.812 billion, a year-on-year decrease of 2.89%, and revenue accounted for 18.78% of Apple’s total revenue.

In terms of business, in the first quarter, Apple’s Mac business revenue was US$7.168 billion, a year-on-year decrease of 31.31%; wearable, home and accessories business revenue was US$8.757 billion, a year-on-year decrease of 0.56%; iPad business revenue was US$6.670 billion , a year-on-year decrease of 12.76%; service business revenue was US$20.907 billion, a year-on-year increase of 5.48%.

“Despite a challenging macroeconomic environment, we are pleased to report record Services revenue and record quarterly iPhone sales for the same period, and our active installed base reached the highest level in history.”

When talking about supply chain issues, Tim Cook said that the supply chain has been doing well in the past three years. Despite the new crown epidemic, chip shortages and other problems, the supply chain’s resilience is incredible. Apple will still invest and manufacture in various places, looking for ways to optimize the supply chain.

iPhone business hits record revenue

In the first quarter, Apple’s iPhone business revenue was US$51.334 billion, a year-on-year increase of 1.51%, accounting for 54.13% of the revenue. The quarterly revenue of the iPhone business hit a historical record for the same period. Apple Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri said that this is due to the contribution of emerging markets such as India, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Mexico to performance. Since the second quarter of last year, iPhone sales in India, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, and Turkey double.

Market research firm Canalys recently released a report that in the first quarter, Apple’s iPhone shipments in the global market were 58 million units, a year-on-year increase of 3%, with a market share of 21%, ranking second; among the top five mobile phone manufacturers, only Apple Shipments achieved year-on-year growth.

Canalys said that in the Chinese market, Apple shipped 13.3 million units in the first quarter. With the popularity of the iPhone 14 series, it ranked first in the Chinese market with a 20% market share.

According to Canalys, Apple’s shipments in the first quarter were strong, especially in the Asia-Pacific region.

Tim Cook said: “The growth of the iPhone in the Indian market has been very strong, the market is huge, and we have been expanding our business in the region.”

The market expects Apple’s first MR product

According to Zhongtai Securities, Apple’s first MR head-mounted display device product will be released soon, and the second-generation affordable version of Apple MR products is expected to be released by the end of 2024. Performance iterations and price declines are expected to drive shipments to a new level. Apple’s MR industry chain Core companies are expected to benefit fully. In addition, Apple, as the vane of global consumer electronics innovation, the release of MR products is expected to refresh the public’s perception of VR products, superimposed on Meta, Pico, Sony and other VR brands to continue to upgrade the hardware ecological end, the VR market is expected to accelerate development, the domestic industry chain Related companies will also benefit.

Wanhe Securities said that Apple’s first MR head-mounted display device is expected to be launched in June, and the new iPhone model will also be released in September, which is expected to catalyze the recovery of the terminal consumer market.

According to China Merchants Securities, overall, the inventory level of Apple’s supply chain will be healthy in 2023. Innovations such as the iPhone 15 periscope lens, titanium alloy, and USB-C charging interface are still worth looking forward to, and the market’s interest in Apple’s MR head-mounted display devices and longer-term smart phones Automobile expectations are on the rise. Continue to be optimistic about high-quality companies in the Apple industry chain.

Source: China Securities JournalReturn to Sohu to see more

Editor: