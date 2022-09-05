Home Business Apple’s iPhone 14 series scalper prices leaked, the official version will also increase in price_iPhone 14 pre-sale price appears_Price_Pro
Original title: Apple iPhone 14 series scalper price leaked official version will also increase the price

According to the news released by Weibo netizens, the price of the iPhone 14 series mobile phones has increased across the board. The iPhone 14 starts at 6,699 yuan, the iPhone 14 Plus starts at 7,399 yuan, the iPhone 14 Pro starts at 9,899 yuan, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at 10,899 yuan.

Although there has been news earlier that Apple’s iPhone 14 series will increase prices across the board, at this price, it is still too high. Obviously, this price is not the official price, but the price after the scalper has increased the price.

First of all, let’s look at the price of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, which are almost certain to increase by $100. Compared with the price of the national version of the iPhone 13 series, the starting price of the iPhone 14 Pro is expected to be 8,999 yuan, and the price of the iPhone 14 Pro is expected to be 9,999 yuan.

The price of Apple’s iPhone 14 is likely to remain at $799, and the price of iPhone 14 Plus is expected to be $899. To speculate on the price of the National Bank version, the starting price of the iPhone 14 is expected to be 5,999 yuan, and the starting price of the iPhone 14 Plus is expected to be 5,999 yuan. It is 6999 yuan.

It is reported that the stocking of Apple’s iPhone 14 series is very sufficient, and the stocking of 34 million units has been completed. The new phone was officially released on September 8, and it is expected to start pre-sale on September 16 and officially ship on September 23. Apple still has more than half a month to stock up, which can make Apple’s initial stocking more adequate.

Apple is very confident in the sales of the new phone, and is doing its best to ensure the mass production of the new phone, so there is a high probability that there will be no serious shortage of the iPhone 13 series at the beginning. Therefore, there is no need to book new machines through unofficial channels at present.Return to Sohu, see more

