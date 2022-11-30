Home Business Apple’s most accurate analyst: iPhone 14 Pro series shipments may decrease by 20% in the fourth quarter of 2022 Provided by Investing.com
Apple's most accurate analyst: iPhone 14 Pro series shipments may decrease by 20% in the fourth quarter of 2022

Apple’s most accurate analyst: iPhone 14 Pro series shipments may decrease by 20% in the fourth quarter of 2022 Provided by Investing.com
Yingwei Finance Investing – On Wednesday, well-known Apple analyst and Tianfeng International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the total shipments of iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max in 2022Q4 were 20% lower than expected (about 15-20 million units).

Previously, the market expected 2022Q4 iPhone shipments to be 80-85 million units.

He pointed out that the average capacity utilization rate of the iPhone factory in Zhengzhou was only 20% in November, and it is expected to increase to 30-40% in December.

He also pointed out that due to the high price of the iPhone 14 Pro series, Apple’s iPhone revenue in the fourth quarter may be 20-30% or more lower than market expectations.

