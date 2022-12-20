Home Business Apple’s new generation of MacBook Pro will be released next year: the first M2 Pro/M2 Max chip
Apple’s new generation of MacBook Pro will be released next year: the first M2 Pro/M2 Max chip

2022-12-19 07:32:25

According to today’s news, the whistleblower Mark Gurman said that Apple plans to release the MacBook Pro early next year.There are two styles of 14 inches and 16 inches,The notebook was supposed to be released this year, but internally pushed it back to next year.

It is reported that,The MacBook Pro 14-inch is powered by the M2 Pro processor, while the 16-inch version is powered by the M2 Max processor.

Among them, the development code of the M2 Pro processor is Rhodes Chop, which is equipped with a 10-core CPU and a 20-core GPU, and is produced by TSMC at 3nm. The M2 Max processor is code-named Rhodes 1C and is equipped with a 12-core CPU and a 38-core GPU.

In addition, it is worth noting that the new MacBook Pro still uses Liu Haiping, andThere is a high probability that the front camera is just plugged in, and Face ID 3D face recognition is not integrated.

As we all know, the “notch screen” of the previous generation MacBook Pro has a built-in camera that supports 1080P, and there are no other components, that is to say, it is still unlocked or paid by entering the password and Touch ID. “One of the main reasons why Apple adopted “Liu Haiping”.

