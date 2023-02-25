Recently, Apple submitted a new application to Bluetooth Launch Studio. Although no specific product was mentioned in the application, the emergence of Bluetooth 5.3 still left room for imagination for netizens. Some people think this is Apple’s upcoming large-screen version of the MacBook Air, and the upcoming Apple lossless sound quality.

Due to the lightweight positioning of the MacBook Air, after the MacBook Pro series launched large-screen notebooks one after another, the MacBook Air still kept the size within 14 inches, and did not launch a MacBook Air with a larger screen size. If Apple launches a 15.5-inch MacBook Air this time, it will be the MacBook Air with the largest screen size so far.

In terms of overall design, the large-size version of the MacBook Air will be consistent with the M2 version of the MacBook Air released last year, and still hasFlat edges, large Force Touch trackpad, keyboard with function keysetc., and possibly a MagSafe charging port, an upgraded speaker system, and a 1080p camera.

At the same time, the 15.5-inch MacBook Air will be equipped with M2 series chips and will use a 67W power adapter. also,This notebook will maintain the same front design language as the MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch, which also means that this model will have a notch screen,At the same time, the black border will be further narrowed, and the same type of keyboard and trackpad will be used.

According to the latest reports, production of the 15.5-inch MacBook Air screen panel has begun this month.The 15.5-inch MacBook Air will not use the same Mini LED screen as the MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch, but will still use the same LCD screen as the M2 MacBook Air.

But for most users, the perception in actual use is not obvious, especially after comparing the prices of the two, the LCD screen is particularly fragrant.

At the same time, Apple plans to redesign the speaker for the 15.5-inch MacBook Air so that it has a better external sound effect, but the sound quality will not reach the Pro level. At the same time, benefiting from the larger screen and more internal space after the body becomes larger, Apple’s M2 Pro chip is likely to be equipped with a radiator, which will sacrifice the quietness of the Air.

In addition, the emergence of Bluetooth 5.3 also makes people speculate again that it is preparing for the LE Audio standard that Apple will soon support. Apple released AirPods Pro 2 last year, but AirPods Pro 2 also inherits the tradition that Apple audio devices do not support lossless audio transmission, even though it has been upgraded to Bluetooth 5.3.

According to Apple’s internal engineers, Apple has a team of “sound experts” who provide feedback on audio quality to Apple engineers. In the end, there will be some compromises, because everything can’t be perfect yet.

At the same time, I don’t think the current Bluetooth technology is the limiting factor of AirPods audio quality. Even with the current Bluetooth technology and codec standards, Apple can still make improvements in audio quality, and the company’s focus is still on reliability. It said: It is important to understand that we can still make great progress without changing the codec. With the codecs we choose today, it’s more about reliability.

It can be seen from the conversation that Apple does not seem to have any specific plans for AirPods Pro 2 sound quality upgrades. AirPods Pro 2 has made great progress in noise reduction, which is the focus of this generation of AirPods Pro upgrades. But from a hardware perspective, AirPods Pro 2 supports lossless audio transmission without any hardware bottlenecks, only one OTA short.

This time, a new way may be introduced to allow AirPods Pro 2 to support lossless audio transmission, and the release of the MacBook Air large-screen version is an opportunity. In the future, all Apple devices may be equipped with Bluetooth 5.3, but it is still uncertain when the lossless sound quality will come.