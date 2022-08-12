



Apple’s new machine dynamically ignites related concept stocks, major mobile phone brands take a blocking attitude

Securities Daily

Our reporter Jia Li

On August 11, the Apple concept stocks sector rose strongly during the session after opening higher. As of the close, the sector index rose by more than 4.69%, hitting a new high in the past seven months. For individual stocks,Zhengye Technology、Lead puzzle、Furong Technology、Kerui Technology、Xinlun New MaterialsWait for a strong limit.

On the news, an internal Apple document is circulating that the iPhone 14 series originally scheduled to be released on September 13 will be released in advance to September 6, but the first sale date is still September 23. In this regard, Apple China did not deny it, but said that the specific time still needs to pay attention to official news.

“Manufacturers release new mobile phones ahead of time, generally in order to launch ahead of competing products. In addition, Apple’s early release of new iPhones can also leave sufficient time for the supply chain. Since the beginning of this year, as the market continues to slump, the time for users to change phones has been prolonged. , industry shipments have declined, and various brands are under great pressure. It is expected that a wave of new machines will be released in September, and the competition will be extremely fierce.” Ma Jihua, founder of Darui Consulting, told the “Securities Daily” reporter.

There are rumors that Huawei’s flagship new Mate50 series may also be officially released in September. Recently, the network access information of Huawei Mate50 series has been announced in the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. The industry originally expected that Huawei’s new mobile phone will be released around September 12, which is very close to Apple’s original release time. The global release of Samsung Galaxy’s new phone has been advanced to August 10, and new phones of mobile phone brands such as Xiaomi and OnePlus have also been released one after another since August.

“Because there are many competing products in the market, in order to seize the share in advance, various mobile phone manufacturers will release new phones ahead of schedule to grab the first-mover advantage. Apple’s new phone release time is usually September, and major domestic manufacturers release the most important flagship phones. Focusing on this month is also a gesture of blocking Apple. Now, Apple may also release ahead of schedule, which shows that the market competition is even more intense.” Yi Xianjing, deputy general manager of Dixian Information Consulting, said in an interview with a reporter from Securities Daily.

Regarding the price issue that has attracted much attention from the outside world, Tianfeng International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in an article on August 10 that compared with the iPhone 13, the average selling price of the iPhone 14 series models is expected to increase by 15% to $1,000 to $1,050 ( About RMB 6724 to 7060), this is because the two iPhone 14 Pro models are more expensive and have a higher proportion of shipments.

He said that Foxconn is the main foundry of the iPhone 14 series of mobile phones, and has won 60% to 70% of the orders, so the increase in the price of the iPhone 14 series is obviously beneficial to Foxconn’s revenue.

Lin Zhi, chief analyst of WitDisplay, believes, “From the exposure of Apple’s new mobile phones, the standard version of the model has not changed much compared with the previous generation, and the high-end model has undergone important technical upgrades this time, especially the camera has been greatly improved. Pixels increase the cost. In order to increase profit margins, the price of the high-end series of iPhone 14 is more likely to rise. At the same time, affected by factors such as the epidemic and inflation this year, the consumer electronics market is sluggish. Although Apple’s performance is strong, sales in China may increase. Continuing to decline, it needs to get a head start on itself.”

According to public information, Apple has expanded the total stock of the new iPhone 14 series in the initial stage, reaching a high standard of 95 million units, an increase of about 5% compared with previous expectations. Apple has now started the recording of the conference video.

Guosen SecuritiesAnalysts said that with the advent of the traditional peak season for consumer electronics, they will continue to recommend Apple industry chain companies with less downside risk of consumption power of their own user groups. In addition, in August, Samsung, Xiaomi, and Motorola will successively release their flagship mobile phones with iterative folding screens. Under the catalysis of the frequent release of new phones, the folding screen industry chain is also worth looking forward to.

