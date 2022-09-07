New cool products will be tested for free for the first time, and many high-quality talents will share their unique life experiences. Come to Sina Public Test and experience the most cutting-edge, most interesting and fun products in various fields~! Download the client and get exclusive benefits!

“Science and Technology Innovation Board Daily” September 7 (Editor Qiu Siyu) According to Apple’s official news, this year’s new product launch conference will start at 1:00 am Beijing time on September 8. Relevant revelations show that products such as the iPhone 14 series, Apple Watch Pro and new AirPods are coming soon.

iPhone 14/Pro

First, the iPhone 14/Pro series will have 4 models released, namely iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 Max is the first Max model from the iPhone non-Pro line, with the same screen size as the iPhone 14 Pro Max. It can be seen that large screens may be the mainstream trend in the future.

In terms of price, various media and institutions have different forecasts. Reuters recently predicted that only the Pro product line will increase in price by $100. And well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that the price of all models in the iPhone 14 series is expected to increase by 15% compared with the iPhone 13 series, with an average price of between $1,000 and $1,050.

On the whole, the price increase of the Pro series is a certainty. It is generally believed in the industry that the price increase of Apple is caused by the increase in the price of components and the exchange rate of the US dollar.

In terms of performance, the iPhone 14 Pro will be equipped with an A16 chip, and the processor of the main camera will be upgraded to 48 million pixels. In addition, Liu Haiping will be abandoned in appearance, and a hollow screen will be used.

Apple Watch series

There are three new Apple Watch models this year: S8, Pro, and SE.

It is worth noting that Apple will launch the first Pro series of smartwatch products. Bloomberg believes that the Apple Watch Pro is designed to benchmark Garmin’s high-end watches, targeting audiences such as mountain bikers, hikers and marathon runners, and is expected to sell for around $900-$1,000. Garmin’s high-end series are generally around $1,000-$1,500. The industry believes that with the launch of the Apple Watch Pro, the competitive landscape of high-end smartwatches will change.

In addition, the New York Times broke the news that the Apple Watch SE2 is a product aimed at children and teenagers. Apple has spent about three years perfecting the Home Setup feature for the Apple Watch, which will be priced cheaper than the SE, according to Apple staff. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman believes that the two are priced the same, and the SE series will be reduced in price.

AirPods Pro 2

The AirPods Pro 2 will be equipped with an enhanced chip that supports lossless audio. At the same time, this new product supports LE Audio, which will allow AirPods to connect to multiple devices such as iPhone and Mac at the same time without switching.

Relatively speaking, the innovation of headphones does not seem to be much. However, in addition to AirPods, Apple’s mixed reality headset is also worth looking forward to. Apple has applied for trademark registrations for Reality Pro and Reality One, according to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Figure | Sourced from the United States Patent and Trademark Office

Bloomberg believes that this may be Apple’s first mixed reality headset. The device is said to have been in development for years and will combine AR and VR. Although this product is likely to be absent from this conference, Bloomberg predicts that Apple will release this mixed reality headset in 2023.