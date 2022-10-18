Apple’s new products in October: M2 version of iPad Pro starting price increases entry-level iPad update design



Financial Associated Press, October 19 (Editor Shi Zhengcheng) On Tuesday evening, Beijing time, the Apple Store launched three new iPad products after a brief update, which also means that the suspense of Apple’s “October New Products” has been unveiled. Roughly consistent with previous market revelations, the Pro series has been upgraded with the latest M2 chip, and the entry-level iPad has also updated its template, which is closer to the design language of the entire series.

iPad Pro M2

The main update of the new iPad Pro is the replacement of the M2 chip. According to Apple officials, the CPU of the M2 chip is 15% faster than the previous generation, while the image processing speed of the 10-core GPU can be improved by up to 35%.

With the official launch of iPadOS 16 next Monday (expected to be on the evening of October 24th or early morning of 25th, Beijing time), the second-generation Apple Pencil will be able to provide the interactive function of “hovering experience”. According to Apple, the Apple Pencil can be detected when it is up to 12mm away from the display, allowing users to preview their strokes before placing them.

(Source: Apple’s official website) In terms of the most direct screen that consumers perceive, the new iPad Pro follows the configuration of the previous generation. The 12.9-inch version uses Mini LED, while the 11-inch version continues to use the LED Retina display. Both screens support the ProMotion function with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

In terms of price, according to Apple’s official website in China, the starting price of the 11-inch iPad Pro is 6,799 yuan, and the starting price of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is 9,299 yuan, an increase of 600 and 800 yuan respectively compared with the previous generation. Apple expects to start accepting pre-orders on the morning of October 20th and release it on October 26th.

(Source: Apple’s official website) Of course, for the “Wait Party”, it’s not just the iPad Pro that has raised prices today. After the update of Apple’s China store, the ninth-generation iPad, iPad mini 6 and iPad Air series have all experienced price increases to varying degrees.

10th generation iPad

The iPad product line has been completely redesigned compared to the previous generation, not only removing the front Home button and integrating Touch ID into the power button, but also using a full-screen design with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. The processor has been upgraded to A14. Apple also said that this chip is 5 times faster than the processor of the best-selling Android tablet on the market (Note: MediaTek MT8768N). The latest iPad also ditched the Lightning port and replaced it with USB-C.

(Source: Apple’s official website) In addition, the tenth-generation iPad not only upgraded the rear camera to 12 million pixels, but also introduced the first horizontal front-facing camera in the whole series to ensure that users can keep looking at the camera during video calls.

(Source: Apple’s official website) The redesigned appearance and performance improvements also bring a higher price. The starting price of the tenth-generation iPad in the United States has risen from $329 to $449 in the previous generation, and the official website in China also shows that the starting price of the 64GB Wifi version has risen from 2,499 yuan to 3,599 yuan. Apple also designed a new Magic Keyboard double-sided clip for this new iPad, starting at 1,999 yuan.