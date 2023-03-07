Apple’s new spring products are here!Beyond the yellow iPhone, there’s new news about satellite emergency services



News from the Financial Associated Press on March 7 (edited by Shi Zhengcheng)On Tuesday night, Beijing time, Apple issued a press release on its official website, announcing as scheduled that the new color scheme that will join the iPhone 14 family this spring is the yellow that has been spoiled countless times by various media. The last time a “yellow iPhone” appeared was the iPhone 11 in 2019.

(Source: Apple’s official website) According to the official website, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus with new color schemes will be available for pre-order starting at 21:00 on March 10 (this Friday), Beijing time, and will be officially released on March 14 (next Tuesday). . Counting the yellow color, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus currently have a total of 6 color schemes. The starting prices of the two models are 5999 yuan and 6999 yuan respectively.

(Source: Apple’s official website) Some review bloggers who got the new mobile phone have released unboxing videos. It can also be seen from the picture that the new color mobile phone tends to have a light yellow color under the light.

(Source: katamogz) Along with the new mobile phone, there are 4 MagSafe silicone protective cases. The new colors are olive green, iris, clear sky blue and light yellow. Like other products, these protective cases are priced at 399 yuan on Apple’s official store in China.

(Source: Macrumors) In terms of other accessories, according to media statistics, Apple has also launched 10 new Apple Watch straps and 9 new AirTags jointly with the luxury brand Hermès.

(Source: Apple’s official website) Obviously, for the capital market, the new color matching of mobile phones and mobile phone cases cannot become a hot spot for speculation. In addition to the new colors,Apple also quietly announced on Tuesday that the “SOS emergency contact” function sent via satellite will be launched later this month in Austria, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Portugal.。

this functionAllows iPhone 14 series phones to send text messages to emergency services via satellite connected to Globalstar when there is no Wifi signal and cellular network. It is reported that this service is not completely free, but iPhone 14 users can use it for free for two years after activating the new phone. Affected by this news, as of press time, Globalstar, which is listed on the US stock market, rose 3% against the negative trend of Powell’s hearing.

As of late last year, the service was live in the US, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland and the UK.