Home Business Apple’s official software leaks: Confirmation of iPhone 14’s display of the function of the screen includes the removal of details in the Widget
Xcode is Apple’s own software, mainly for system adaptation for developers, but it also reveals some new features in advance.

The upcoming iPhone 14 Pro will be equipped with the Always-On Display feature, and traces of the Always-On Display have appeared again in the latest Xcode 14 Beta version.

According to the information shared by netizen Steve Moser, Xcode 14 Beta has provided a unique lock screen interface: the Widget on the screen cancels the details when the screen wakes up.

After the iPhone 14 Pro activates the always-on display function, details and other lock screen content may be removed from the Widget.

Previously, it was reported that the always-on display function was limited to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models, which required the necessary screen technology to be implemented. It is reported that the screen refresh rate of these two Pro models can be switched between 1-120Hz.

The 1Hz refresh rate means that the time, widgets, and notifications are visible when the iPhone is sleeping. The iPhone 14 Pro series will also adopt a new bang-free design, with a punch-hole + pill “exclamation mark” design.

Now the question is, do you really think it is more advanced than the similar functions of Android?

