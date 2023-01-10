Home Business Apple’s official website in China launched the smart home section: Is it expensive to sell 168 yuan for an LED bulb? –Fast technology–Technology changes the future
2023-01-09 Source: Fast Technology

According to news on January 9, a few days ago, the homepage of Apple’s official website in China quietly launched a separate smart home section.This section is mainly divided into three categories: HomePod mini, Home App (family App) and smart home items.This also announced that Apple officially joined the smart home field in the Chinese market.

Specifically, HomePod is Apple’s smart audio product, which can be connected to the smart home products sold by Apple, and the Home App is the system software that comes with the iPhone and iPad. At the bottom of the page are the smart home items that Apple is currently selling, including bridges, cameras, light bulbs, door locks, sensors, etc.

Apple's official website in China launched the smart home section: Is it expensive to sell 168 yuan for an LED bulb?

It is understood that smart home items are all produced by third parties. Although the quantity is not large, the price is much more expensive than ordinary smart home products.

For example, a smart color-changing LED bulb of the Nanoleaf Essentials brand costs as much as 168 yuan.The price of the 2-meter light strip is 338 yuan, and the price of the ambient light exceeds 1,000 yuan.

Apple's official website in China launched the smart home section: Is it expensive to sell 168 yuan for an LED bulb?

Judging from the current situation on Apple’s official website,Apple’s smart home layout is still in its infancy, and common electrical appliances such as TVs and refrigerators have not been supplemented.Compared with Xiaomi, which is called a “grocery store” by netizens, there is still a big gap.

