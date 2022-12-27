Apple’s official website launched New Year’s benefits, but it was not sincere: after the discount, it was hundreds of dollars more expensive than e-commerce

Today, Apple launched the New Year’s Eve welfare promotion page on its official website.From December 30th, you can save 100-1000 yuan for shopping.

The specific rules are that from December 30, 2022 to January 2, 2023, you can enjoy instant discounts for purchasing eligible products with designated payment methods, and there are many products participating in the event.

Among them, iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 mini offers 200 yuan discount, iPad mini 200 yuan discount, iPad (ninth generation) 100 yuan discount, MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch discount 1,000 yuan, etc.

It should be noted that although this is a rare Apple official website promotion,However, it is too dishonest to be complained by a large number of users, and the discount is pitifully small.

The official website shows that the current price of the iPhone 13 128GB is 5399 yuan, while the regular price of JD.com’s official self-operated flagship store is 5199 yuan (after a discount of 200 yuan).You can also superimpose coupons for an instant discount of 400 yuan, and the final price is 4799 yuan.

And this is the price without any e-commerce activities superimposed, but after catching up with Double 11, New Year’s Day and other discounts, the price will be significantly lower.

The iPad (ninth generation) is even more outrageous. It is tantamount to returning to the price before the price increase, and it cannot make people feel any discount at all.

In addition, this year’s new generation of iPhone 14 series will not participate in the event, and the more popular iPhone 13 Pro has also been removed from the official website, leaving only the uncompetitive iPhone 13 and mini versions.

Purchase link:JD.com (starting at 4799 yuan)