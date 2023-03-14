Apple's personnel shock: 11 executives get together to leave, Cook will also cut his salary by 40%

apple,The technology company everyone yearns for is going through an unprecedented wave of executive departures.

Foreign media broke the news that Michael Abbott, the top manager in charge of Apple’s cloud plan (including the infrastructure of services such as iCloud, iMessage and FaceTime), will leave in April.

This is Apple’s 11th executive to leave since the second half of last year. Before then, most of the departures held the title of vice president, just below senior vice president, who reported to CEO Tim Cook.

Prior to this, Apple’s auto business was one of the departments with the highest executive turnover. Now these resigned executives involve industrial design, software and hardware engineering, cloud planning and other departments, and most of them have worked in Apple for more than 15 years. Master the core data.

Trouble with a car project?

Cook has a team of executives, the highest level is the senior vice president, and then the vice president. In Apple’s team, there are about 100 vice presidents. So many departures in such a short period of time is obviously not normal.

Typically, Apple loses a vice president or two at certain times for special projects, such as the head of its self-driving car program who left for Ford in 2021.

The scope and number of recently departed executives is unusual in Apple’s history.

Those whose names are known so far are:

Evans Hankey, vice president of industrial design, has worked at Apple for 30 years and only served as vice president for three years. Later, she led the entire department off the development track and made hardware design move towards pragmatism. Apple has encountered some doubts about this. It is said that Apple is giving up the design soul, and Apple has not yet found a suitable successor.

Anna Matthiasson, vice president of online retail, has only worked at Apple for 3 years, and the reason for her departure is still unknown.

David Smoley, vice president of software engineering, helps oversee some of the iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, Mac and AirPods businesses.

Anna Matthiasson on the left and David Smoley on the right

Chief Information Officer Mary Demby has been working at Apple for about 30 years. She is mainly responsible for online services, production and some facilities of the website. It is an important job that connects Apple employees, departments and cooperation. You can meet What’s more, his departure will inevitably affect the plans of multiple business departments.

Chief Privacy Officer Jane Horvath, who has worked at Apple for more than a decade, left Apple to work for a law firm that has worked with Apple in the past. She handled Apple’s recent legal proceedings with Epic Games.

John Stauffer, vice president of software engineering, has worked at Apple for more than 24 years. He is mainly responsible for supervising a team of more than 1,000 engineers and is responsible for some of Apple’s software technologies, which are widely used in iPhone, iPad, AppleTV, Apple Watch and other devices. At present, he has chosen to join Roblox, an online game company based on the metaverse concept.

Tony Blevins, vice president of procurement, has worked at Apple for 22 years. The reason for his resignation is suspected of making rude remarks to women on the short video platform TikTok.

Laura Legros, vice president of hardware engineering, who led the team that launched the new iPad and MacBook Air, is in normal retirement.

Michael Abbott, vice president of cloud initiatives, Abbott oversees new features such as iCloud.com service, iCloud mail and iCloud data encryption. He also oversees the company’s platforms that power iCloud, critical communications services, the “Find Me” feature on the iPhone, and SOS.

Peter Stern, deputy vice president of cloud computing, has worked at Apple for 6 years and is responsible for overseeing Apple TV+, sports, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, books, Apple Arcade and Apple One.

There are too many speculations about the reasons for the resignation of these executives. Some analysts believe that since Apple announced the car building, it has continuously transferred employees from normal operations to the autonomous driving and automotive departments, which has caused dissatisfaction with department leaders.

However, Apple’s car project is still half-covered so far.

Of course, the reasons for the resignation of executives are different, but one thing is certain, the resignation of executives is bound to cause personnel turmoil, and some insiders even said that after the resignation of executives at the vice president level, the next is the director and senior director level. of staff resigned.

In addition, Apple’s self-driving and automotive departments still can’t retain talents. Moore, a software engineer who joined Apple’s secret car project last year, is a former Tesla self-driving software engineer and left after only 7 months at Apple.

Performance is also under pressure

For more than half a year,Behind the loss of dozens of executives also hinted at Apple’s poor performance last year, after all, no one will have trouble with “money”.

Executives like them can earn far more in stock than base compensation. Apple’s stock price fell by nearly 30% last year, and revenue may also drop sharply for them, from a valuation as high as 3 trillion a year ago to below 2 trillion at the beginning of the year.

In Apple’s financial report for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, the revenue, net profit and diluted earnings per share for this quarter were lower than expected, and it was the first decline in revenue since 2019. On the day after the financial report was released, Apple The stock price in the US stock market plummeted 5.7%.

Specifically, Apple’s first-quarter revenue was US$117.154 billion (approximately RMB 784.931 billion), a decrease of 5.5% from the same period in 2022, and its net profit was US$29.998 billion (approximately RMB 200.987 billion). down 13.4%. ; The overall gross profit margin was 43%, down 0.8% year-on-year.

Not only was this the first year-over-year revenue decline for Apple in the past four years, but it was also Apple’s biggest quarterly decline since September 2016.

Behind the unsatisfactory financial report is that Apple’s core iPhone business and Mac business have experienced a relatively large decline.

Due to the sluggish demand for electronic products last year, Apple’s shipments will decline to a certain extent in 2022. Apple will ship 226 million units in 2022, a decrease of 9.4 million units from 236 million in 2021.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, Apple’s mobile phone shipments will decline most significantly. In the fourth quarter of 2022, Apple’s shipments will be 72.3 million units, a decrease of 12.7 million units from Q4 shipments in 2021.

For the decline in shipments, Cook also gave his own explanation. Affected by the epidemic, Apple’s supply chain is also restricted, especially the supply of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max is much lower than planned.

The decline in core business shipments has also directly affected the revenue of hardware products.

In this quarter, Apple’s product revenue was US$96.39 billion, a year-on-year decrease of 7.7%. Among them, iPhone revenue was US$65.78 billion, down 8.2% year-on-year; Mac revenue was US$7.74 billion, down 28.7%; wearable, home and other products realized revenue of US$13.48 billion, down 8.3% year-on-year.

Only the performance of the iPad business exceeded expectations, with revenue increasing from US$7.248 billion in the same period of the previous fiscal year to US$9.396 billion, a year-on-year increase of 29.7%.

It is worth mentioning that the revenue of the Greater China market was US$23.905 billion, although it also decreased by 7.28% year-on-year, but it still exceeded market expectations.

In the face of declining performance, Cook said in an interview with the media that he has adjusted his spending and recruitment plans and does not rule out the possibility of layoffs. However, this is a last resort and he hopes to manage costs in other ways as much as possible.

Cook to cut salary by 40%

Before the poor market performance, some people seemed to grab Cook’s pigtails, and wanted to kick the 25-year veteran of Apple out of Apple’s board of directors.

The reason given is: Apple is currently too dependent on China.

As an Apple shareholder, the US National Law and Policy Center (NLPC) submitted two exemption requests after the financial report was released, and will exercise its power as an Apple shareholder to ask Apple shareholders to kick current Apple CEO Tim Cook from the board of directors.

Another document is urging Apple shareholders to vote against Gore’s continuing as a director candidate, calling for the removal of Al Gore and CEO Tim Cook from the board of directors at Apple’s annual shareholder meeting on March 10. duty.

The NLPC (National Law and Policy Center) that proposed this proposal is an American organization founded in 1991 that focuses on the ethical issues of American public officials, companies and trade unions on a daily basis, that is, questioning abuse of power, corruption, etc. And file complaints and reports to government or legal agencies.

Also in April, it was proposed that Buffett should step down as chairman of Berkshire Hathaway because it is not conducive to the long-term development of the company.

In a filing with the SEC, the NLPC said that Cook’s actual performance did not match “the hype that happened to him” and that he was also embroiled in a number of ethics scandals, not least the risk of “Apple’s over-reliance on Chinese suppliers.”

On the one hand, Cook insists on keeping Apple’s supply chain in China, which conflicts with Apple’s strategy of making India its main battlefield.

on the other hand. From its name, it can be seen that NLPC is a government department of the United States, and its actions are more or less mixed with some other factors. American companies are too dependent on China, which is also what the United States does not want to see.

Cook also said that if Apple is to withdraw from China completely, it will bring huge losses to Apple and affect its company’s competitive position in the global market.

But in fact, a small shareholder can’t cause much waves. Just in the past Apple shareholders meeting, Tim Cook still retained the position of the board of directors.

It may be necessary to have an explanation in the face of the decline in performance, or it may be necessary to save expenses. Cook and other executives took the lead and approved the salary cut plan of a group of executives including Tim Cook at this shareholder meeting. .

According to the decision of Apple’s shareholder meeting, Cook’s salary this year mainly includes three parts, a basic salary of 3 million US dollars, a cash award of 6 million US dollars, and a stock award of 40 million US dollars accounting for the majority, provided that Apple can achieve all of this year’s financial goals .

In fact, for a long time, Cook belonged to the group of people with the highest annual salary in the world. Cook’s total income in 2022 will reach 99.4 million U.S. dollars, equivalent to 673 million yuan.

Compared with the US$99 million salary in 2022, Cook’s US$49 million salary this year has shrunk by about 40%, equivalent to RMB 332 million, directly cut in half.

In fact, judging from the weight of salary composition, the equity incentive part has been reduced from 50% to 25%, which has been reduced by half; while the performance part has risen from 50% to 75%, which has increased by half. Now it is more dependent on Apple’s stock performance.

As for the reason for the salary cut, it is shown in the document as “balancing shareholder feedback, Apple’s performance, and Cook’s proposal to adjust salary based on feedback.” This approach of the board of directors may want to use this salary model to stimulate Cook to take measures to further improve Apple’s performance.

However, with so many executives leaving in groups, can Cook, the strongest hitter, reverse the situation?