Apple’s Revenue Falls for Second Straight Quarter, But Emerging Market Demand Is Strong – WSJ

Apple Inc. ( AAPL ) reported a second straight quarter of revenue declines, but said strong demand in emerging markets led to a surge in iPhone sales, a sign of the tech giant’s resilience in the face of economic uncertainty.

This is the third time in a decade that Apple has experienced two consecutive quarters of declining revenue. Apple’s revenue for the three months ended April 1 was $94.8 billion, down 3% from a year earlier. Net profit was US$24.2 billion, down 3% year-on-year. The results were better than analysts’ expectations, after analysts polled by FactSet expected Apple’s second-quarter sales to be $92.9 billion and net income to be $22.6 billion.

Apple Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri said in an interview that the company has weathered a difficult environment of weak consumer demand, as reflected in lower sales of Macs and iPads, though iPhones have performed particularly well in developing markets.

“The iPhone is really a global product and it’s selling really well in emerging markets,” Maestri said. “That helped us offset some of the macroeconomic headwinds.”

Growth in iPhone sales was particularly strong in places like India, Indonesia, Latin America and the Middle East, Maestri said. He noted that Apple is doing well in markets like India, in part because of the company’s recent investments there, opening new retail stores and focusing on building a local app developer community. In these countries, Apple’s installment payment plans and trade-in programs have boosted product sales.

Maestri said currency factors continued to challenge Apple, which grew in constant currency.

Last month, Apple Inc opened its first retail store in India, which analysts believe could help accelerate demand for this year’s new iPhones. The company is looking at India as a potential prime location as it seeks to further diversify its supply chain away from China. Apple’s main manufacturing partner, Foxconn Technology Group, is also considering a big expansion into the Indian market, The Wall Street Journal reported recently.

“Emerging markets are a huge driver, especially with the dollar so weak,” said Hal Eddins, vice president of Apple’s investor Capital Investment Companies. He also said that the upside in overseas markets is really huge.

“I see a lot of Indians moving into the middle class, and I hope we can convince some of them to buy an iPhone,” Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook said on a conference call with analysts.

iPhone sales rose about 1.5 percent to $51.3 billion in the fiscal second quarter, well above analysts’ expectations of $48.7 billion. Sales of Apple’s flagship product have soared as consumer demand continues to tilt toward Apple’s most expensive iPhone 14 Pro Max model, which accounts for 24 percent of total iPhone sales, according to Consumer Intelligence Research Partners. %, followed by the iPhone 14 Pro, whose sales accounted for 22% of total iPhone sales in the second fiscal quarter.

Sales of the high-end iPhone Pro model have been crucial to Apple’s strategy in recent years to drive revenue growth even as shipment growth has slowed. Demand for iPhone Pro models pushed up the average iPhone selling price to $988 in the January-March quarter, compared with just $802 in the same period in 2019, according to Consumer Intelligence Research Partners.

Even with Maestri’s warning on consumer demand, some Apple investors viewed the earnings report as a positive sign for overall economic confidence.

“Apple has an extremely broad user base, and from that you can get a good look at consumer electronics,” said Dan Morgan, senior fund manager at Apple investor Synovus Trust. “Given Apple’s strong iPhone revenue, I would have to say consumers are still active.”

Shares of the company rose about 2% after hours on Thursday. Apple said it raised its dividend by 4%, and its board approved a $90 billion increase to its existing stock buyback program. Apple bought back $89.4 billion in stock and paid $14.8 billion in dividends to investors in the fiscal year ended September, according to FactSet.

Apple was the last of the major Western technology companies to report earnings. Most of the rest of the technology sector posted modest results last week, which investors warmly welcomed, reflecting renewed interest in big technology companies. The digital advertising business of Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. (META) is showing signs of improvement. Google parent Alphabet Inc. ( GOOG ) reported a drop in ad sales, while business demand for Microsoft Corp. ( MSFT ) cloud services cooled. Shares of all three companies rose sharply on the back of earnings that beat analysts’ expectations.

Some big technology companies have been hit by rising macroeconomic uncertainty during the new crown epidemic, but Apple has largely escaped the blow.

“Apple has become an important bellwether for the domestic and global economy,” said Trip Miller, managing partner at Apple investor Gullane Capital Partners.

Apple struggled to keep up with demand for iPhone 14 Pro models during its fiscal first quarter ended Dec. 31 amid disruptions to its supply chain in China. Current revenue fell 5% year-over-year, the first decline in nearly four years. Analysts expect much of the unmet demand for the latest high-end iPhone to have shifted to the fiscal second quarter, which ended April 1.

Revenue from Apple’s services business rose about 5.5 percent in the fiscal second quarter, in line with expectations, but at a slower pace as analysts said the company faced a weakening digital advertising market and lower spending on mobile games.

Apple is hosting its annual developer conference next month, where it is expected to release new software for its devices, including a possible journaling app for users to record their daily lives, the Wall Street Journal recently reported.

The development of generative AI driven by OpenAI’s ChatGPT is so exciting that Cook was asked about it during a conference call with analysts. With ChatGPT technology, users can have a human-like conversation with chatbots.

“I do think it’s very important to be very thoughtful about how to deal with these things, and there are a lot of issues that need to be sorted out,” Cook said. “But the potential of this technology is certainly very interesting.”

Apple is preparing to unveil its first major new product in nearly a decade at its developer conference: a headset that blends virtual and augmented reality. The product is not expected to be a major financial contributor anytime soon, analysts said.

