Business

by admin
2023-01-11

According to Macrumors, starting in 2024,Apple intends to design custom display screens for devices such as the iPhone and Apple Watch, reducing its reliance on screen suppliers such as Samsung and LG.

According to reports,Apple will use Micro LED display technology on the high-end Apple Watch Ultra at the end of 2024.

Apple would then extend that screen to iPhones and other devices, which would likely be made by outside suppliers, but Apple would have the technology to design it in-house.

Apple is already testing Micro LED displays for the Apple Watch, which will bring brighter, more vibrant colors, as well as improved viewing angles, the sources said. As in the glass.”

In addition to the screen,Apple is making more components for iPhones, iPads, and MacsFor example, the latest Mac computers have fully adopted self-developed M-series chips to replace Intel processors.

In addition, Apple also plans to phase out Broadcom’s Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chips in 2025 and switch to its own chips.

