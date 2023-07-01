Apple’s Share Price Skyrockets as Citigroup and Wedbush Predict Market Value of $4 Trillion

Apple’s share price continues to soar, reaching record highs as it inches closer to a $3 trillion market value milestone. Citigroup analyst, Atif Malik, has given Apple a “buy” rating and set a high target stock price of $240. Malik predicts that Apple will continue to dominate the market, especially with the iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max models, boosting profits. He also credits Apple’s gross margin expansion to its increasing market share in China and India, cost-cutting measures, and the strength of its services business.

On Thursday, Apple’s shares closed at $189.59, experiencing a slight increase of nearly 0.2% and reaching an all-time high of $190.070 during the session. With a market value of $2.98 trillion, Apple is tantalizingly close to the $3 trillion mark.

Another Wall Street firm, Wedbush, is equally bullish on Apple’s future. With an “outperform” rating and a target stock price of $220, Wedbush has high expectations for Apple’s service business. In fact, they estimate that Apple’s service business revenue for this year will reach approximately $100 billion, compared to last year’s $50 billion. Additionally, Wedbush believes that Apple’s reasonable valuation may be around $3.5 trillion and, in an optimistic scenario, forecast a market value of $4 trillion by fiscal year 2025.

Wedbush also expressed excitement about the upcoming iPhone 15, stating that Wall Street has not fully grasped the potential of the iPhone upgrade opportunity. They believe that the new model could spark a “mini super cycle,” as approximately 25% of iPhone users have not upgraded their devices in the past four years. This untapped demand could drive significant sales and further boost Apple’s market value.

With positive predictions and soaring share prices, Apple continues to affirm its dominance in the tech market. Investors eagerly watch as the company inches closer to the $3 trillion milestone, while analysts project even higher valuations in the future.