







Since December,appleThe price of the main futures contract 2305 first rebounded from 7,450 yuan/ton to around 7,928 yuan/ton, and then fell back to around 7,700 yuan/ton. Afterwards, fruit growers in production areas became less reluctant to sell, and the demand has not improved significantly, so the rebound of futures prices is limited. Looking forward to the market outlook, the removal rate of apples from cold storage is slow, and the demand in the wholesale market is weak. However, there will still be rigid demand support during the Spring Festival and other festivals in the future, and the short-term is expected to be dominated by wide fluctuations.

Fruit growers’ mentality begins to change

Based on the purchase price of Shandong Qixia at 3.8 yuan/catties, the cost of equivalent warehouse receipts is in the range of 7,600-8,000 yuan/ton, and the cost support is strong below the future price of apples. However, considering that this year’s Apple futures 2301 contract is rising to 2305 contracts, it presents a pattern of near strength and far weakness. As the near-month contracts are boosted by holiday demand such as Christmas and Spring Festival, coupled with the impact of delivery logic, the market is relatively optimistic about the near-month contracts. However, the 2305 contract faces the risk of backward inventory, which indicates that there will be greater pressure to clear the apple inventory next year.

In mid-December, the spot price of apples in the production area has been loose. The same period in previous years basically started in January of the following year. Due to the early Spring Festival this year and the low market demand in the sales area, the industry is more eager to sell. Recently, the spot prices in Luochuan and Fuxian areas of Shaanxi Province continued to decline by 0.3 yuan/catties, the starting price of 70# for fruit and agricultural products was around 3.5 yuan/catties, and the quotation for merchant goods was still above 4 yuan/catties, the market was in a state of price but no market . The spot price of fruit farmers in Weinan area fell by 0.2 yuan/catties. As the mentality of fruit farmers turned from reluctance to sell to eagerness to sell, but merchants were not very motivated to purchase, and the production area was slow to ship goods.

The price of Shandong apples in cold storage is basically stable, but the purchase enthusiasm of merchants is much lower than that of the same period in previous years. Some areas also began to actively sell at lower prices, but after the price fell, the demand did not improve, which shows that the terminal consumption is still sluggish.

Under the background of this year’s production reduction, the total amount of cold storage in the country is about 8.4 million tons, which is no different from last year. In addition, judging from the mentality of fruit farmers and merchants entering storage, fruit farmers are more reluctant to sell in the early stage, and most fruit farmers in Shaanxi production areas choose to take the initiative to enter storage. Later, in some areas, the volume of goods outside the warehouse was small, and fruit farmers passively entered the warehouse. Fruit farmers in the northern production areas are generally more rational, there is no large amount of price resistance, and there are few cases of voluntary storage. Apples in the northern production areas are mostly purchased and stored by merchants. In late November, the arrival of apples in the new production season reached its peak, and then entered the stage of destocking. In the future, the focus of the market will be on the outbound volume and the consumption side. In addition, this year’s Spring Festival was earlier, merchants and fruit growers were eager to sell, and the sentiment of reluctance to sell in the early stage was loosened, and the center of gravity of selling prices further moved down.

Since mid-December, the logistics and transportation of apples in production areas have been smooth, and the stocking for Christmas and New Year’s Day has started. However, considering the high acquisition cost of Apple this year, the probability of a fast-paced Apple shipment in the market outlook is relatively small, and it still shows the status quo of rigid demand.

Fruit wholesale transaction volume is low

The purchase cost of apples, pears, tangerines and other fruits this year is about 0.8 yuan/catties higher than last year. High prices in the fruit wholesale market have a significant inhibitory effect, and the market transaction volume is far below the level of the same period last year. This year, the Spring Festival is less than one and a half months away. If fruit farmers miss the best sales season, the risk of inventory pressure will gradually increase. According to the prices of major fruit products monitored by the Ministry of Agriculture, as of December 14, the average wholesale price of Fuji apples was 4.37 yuan/catties, an increase of 0.91 yuan/catties from 3.46 yuan/catties in the same period last year; the average wholesale price of bananas was 2.985 yuan/catties , an increase of 0.11 yuan/catties from 2.875 yuan/catties in the same period last year; the average wholesale price of pears was 3.0 yuan/catties, an increase of 1.055 yuan/catties from 1.945 yuan/catties in the same period last year; the average wholesale price of tangerines was 2.70 yuan/catties , up 1.045 yuan/catties from 1.655 yuan/catties in the same period last year. From the above data, it can be clearly seen that during this winter, the wholesale prices of most fruits have risen significantly compared with the same period last year, reaching a maximum of more than 1 yuan, except for the relatively stable wholesale prices of bananas.

Looking forward to the market outlook, the demand for Christmas, New Year’s Day and other festivals is superimposed with high cost support, and the room for Apple’s decline is relatively limited. With less than one and a half months until the Spring Festival, fruit growers have begun to change their mentality and are eager to sell the goods in the warehouse. However, the performance of high prices suppressing terminal consumption is becoming more and more obvious, the transaction volume in the wholesale market is low, and the futures prices are under pressure. At present, when the price of apple futures is under pressure and support, the short-term 2305 contract is expected to maintain a range of oscillations. (Author unit: Ritar Futures)

