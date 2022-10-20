Home Business Apple’s true conscience netizens have not shipped iPad Pro 2021 models are upgraded to M2 new models for free_China IT News
Apple’s true conscience netizens have not shipped iPad Pro 2021 models are upgraded to M2 new models for free_China IT News

Apple’s true conscience netizens have not shipped iPad Pro 2021 models are upgraded to M2 new models for free_China IT News

Original title: Apple’s true conscience netizens have not shipped iPad Pro 2021 models are upgraded to M2 new models for free

Apple’s true conscience netizens have not shipped iPad Pro 2021 models are upgraded to M2 new models for free

With the debut of the new model, the old model has also been removed from the official website.

Notably, Some netizens who bought the 2021 iPad Pro before the new release and have not yet shipped said that they received a reminder from Apple that they had been upgraded to the new 2022 iPad Pro for free.

The iPad Pro 2022 and iPad Pro 2021 are basically the same as a whole, including appearance, configuration, and more.

The only difference between the two is the chip. The old model is M1 chip, and the new model has upgraded M2 chip.Using the enhanced second-generation 5nm process, the internal integration of up to 20 billion transistors exceeds the M1 chip by 25%.

At the same time, the M2 chip is still mainly designed with an eight-core CPU, including four high-performance cores and four energy-efficient cores. In terms of GPU, it adopts a 10-core design, which is 2 more cores than the M1 chip.

According to the official statement, the M2 chip has an 18% increase in the CPU and a 25% increase in the GPU compared to the M1.

Do you think Apple's actions this time are conscientious?

