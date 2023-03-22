apply for an ID card Application, costs and fines for late extension at a glance 2023
Has your identity card expired or been lost? These costs and any fines will apply to you in 2023 when you apply for a new ID card.
From the age of 16, German citizens are required by law to have an identity card. This serves as proof of identity. It is important that the identity card has not expired, as otherwise there may be problems with the identification.
If it is found during a check that the identity card is no longer valid and there is no other identification document, for example a valid passport, those affected can expect a fine of up to 3000 euros. If your identity card has expired or been lost, you should therefore act quickly.
You can find an overview of where to apply for an ID card, what you have to consider and what possible penalties may apply.
Apply for an ID card – application, costs and fines for late renewal
Where do I apply for an ID card?
Normally you should be able to apply for your new identity card at the Citizens’ Registration Office in your place of residence. You can usually apply for your identity card without an appointment, i.e. spontaneously, at the citizen registration offices in smaller towns and communities. In larger cities, it is always advisable to make an appointment beforehand. It is best to find out more on your city’s website in advance.
The identity card can also be applied for in any other citizen’s office, i.e. different from your place of residence, or at many German embassies abroad. However, this is only recommended in emergencies, since in most cases a higher fee accrues, the at least 13 euros amounts to.
What documents do I need to apply for an identity card?
Normally, you need the following documents to apply for or re-apply for your identity card:
-
A valid identification document. This can be, for example, the old ID card (if it has not expired), the passport, the children’s ID card, the children’s passport or the birth certificate.
-
A recent biometric photograph.
-
For persons under 16 years of age, the identity card must be applied for by a legal guardian. There must also be a declaration of consent from the other legal guardian.
What do you have to consider when taking a passport photo?
On June 3, 2020, the federal government passed a new law that the passport photos required for the ID card must also be available in digital form. This should help to further improve the security of the ID card. For a fee of six euros, the photo can be taken either directly in the responsible authority or in a photo shop. When the photo is taken in a photo shop, it must also be ensured that the shop sends the photo securely to the passport authority.
Among other things, this is intended to prevent so-called morphing, in which a new face is created by merging several different faces, and to prevent the card from being issued or used illegally.
How much will the ID card cost in Germany in 2023?
For citizens from 24 years has cost the identity card since last year 37 Euro. For people under 24 years is the fee 22,80 Euro. It doesn’t matter whether you apply for the ID card with an online function switched on or off.
What is the online function of the ID card?
With the online function, you can also identify yourself on the Internet or at machines with your ID card. According to the Federal Office for Information Security, the data is always protected. This is to be guaranteed by end-to-end encryption and a personal identification number. In addition, before the data is transmitted, you can always see who is receiving it and whether they are authorized to use the online ID function. Since January 1, 2021, subsequent activation of the online function and changing the PIN at the Citizens Registration Office have been free of charge.
How do I extend my ID card?
The expiry date of the document is listed on the front of the identity card under the personal details. If this has already been exceeded or will expire in a few days, you should go to the Citizens’ Registration Office as soon as possible and have your identity card extended.
How long is the term of the identity card in Germany?
For persons under the age of 24, the identity card will have a validity period of 2023 six years. For people over 24 years of age is the identification document ten years long valid.
Where is the identity card number and what does it say?
The identity card number is on the front of the ID document in the upper right corner, as well as on the back – here also with the check digit – in the machine-readable zone. The identity card number consists of numbers and letters and is used to verify the correctness of the data.
How long does it take until I get the identity card after applying?
The processing time for issuing an ID card may vary. The time often depends on the number of ID cards requested. However, the processing time usually takes a long time between three and six weeks. Unlike the passport, there is no express issue for the identity card.
What fines can I face if I have an expired ID card?
The German Passport and Registration Act stipulates that identification documents must be renewed before their validity expires. Failure to comply with this law constitutes an administrative offense that can be punished with a fine. However, the amount of the fine is not precisely defined by law. Theoretically, a fine of up to 3000 euros can be due. However, the authorities only resort to such high sums in absolutely exceptional cases. As a rule, the municipalities set the amount of the fine, which is often only between ten and 40 euros. Some residents’ registration offices also completely waive fines.
Do you have to carry your identity card with you at all times?
It is a common misconception that you always have to carry your ID card with you. This is not a legal requirement. In the event of a check, however, you must be able to hand in or show your identity card as soon as possible.
Therefore it is almost always sensibleYou should always carry your identity card with you – for example as an employee in sectors in which there are frequent checks for possible undeclared work, at court hearings, when you travel abroad, when opening a bank account or when you use local public transport with your monthly ticket.
