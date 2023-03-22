With the online function, you can also identify yourself on the Internet or at machines with your ID card. According to the Federal Office for Information Security, the data is always protected. This is to be guaranteed by end-to-end encryption and a personal identification number. In addition, before the data is transmitted, you can always see who is receiving it and whether they are authorized to use the online ID function. Since January 1, 2021, subsequent activation of the online function and changing the PIN at the Citizens Registration Office have been free of charge.