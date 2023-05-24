Apply for child allowance 2023: entitlement, application & Co.

Allowances for children are intended to support parents in keeping the subsistence level for children tax-free. There are different types of allowances for this: the child allowance and the allowance for the need for care, education or training. There is also the option of receiving child benefit. Parents can therefore either receive child benefit or income tax allowances. Which of the two options is more favorable for the parents is automatically checked for each child as part of the annual income tax assessment. This is done by the so-called favorable test. In contrast to child benefit, for which an application must be made from the birth of the child, no application has to be made for the child allowance. With one exception. When submitting the tax return, however, the child appendix should be filled out.