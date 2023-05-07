Appointments, battle between ropes. Police and Finance blocked around De Gennaro

48 hours after the inauguration of the commander, there is no agreement on the name

In the government there is a dispute over the commanders of the police forces. La Repubblica di oggi writes it, underlining how “Giorgia Meloni asked the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti to try to close the dossier on the police force this weekend in order to get to Tuesday, when the change of the general commander of the Guardia di Finanza is expected, with a successor to Giuseppe Zafarana. It will be difficult, perhaps impossible,” says Repubblica.

According to Repubblica, the scheme on the Gdf would be: “a third name to sanction the compromise, after the tensions over the “flagship” candidates. With the awareness that after the black smoke at the last Council of Ministers there is a need for a new method. And new names. Why the blitz of the Undersecretary to the Prime Minister Alfredo Mantovano, which on behalf of the premier wanted to impose the name of Andrea De Gennaro, current second in command of the Gdf, has already failed. Rejected by Giorgetti and by the owner of the Defense Guido Crosetto, who had reached an agreement a few hours after the CDM on Umberto Sirico, head of the special departments”.

According to Republic, “proposing the names of De Gennaro and Sirico, burned against the wall, would end with a new postponement”. So among the names on pole there are Bruno Buratti, number one of the interregional command of central Italy, and Michele Carbone, interregional commander in the South”.

Also for Repubblica in the Police the question should be clearer: “the replacement of Lamberto Giannini, who should go to be the prefect of Rome, with the deputy director of Aise, Vittorio Pisani, it seems done. Pisani enjoys the esteem of Matteo Salvini, with whom he worked at the Viminale, of the Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi, who was Salvini’s cabinet chief at that time (and who perhaps now would have preferred a different timing for the change) and of Mantovano . Giannini could become prefect in Rome waiting to replace Mario Parente at Aisi”.

Two-way race for Rfi: Lebruto supported by Salvini, Strisciuglio by Fdi

According to La Stampa, however, De Gennaro remains the favorite for Finance. While on the other appointments, “Luigi Corradi would be confirmed at the helm of Trenitalia, while the game remains open for the Italian railway network, the company to which billions of European funds from the Pnrr are destined. The shortlist would have been narrowed down to two names: on the one hand Umberto Lebruto, managing director of FS urban systems, on the other Giampiero Strisciuglio, number one of Mercitalia Logistics”.

