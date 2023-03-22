Appointments, Cingolani and that “inappropriate” double assignment

Il government is engaged in the difficult and crucial question of by name of state subsidiaries. The 600 seats to be assigned in key roles for the country’s economy are causing clashes in majority. Lega e Come on Italy they demand roles of weight e Fdi aims to have for the first time in history a donna at the top of one of main investees of state. Meanwhile – we read in La Verità – there are those who risk being depennato from toto-names, his circulated for Leonardo but the new prestigious assignment obtained now makes it incompatible with this nomination. The former minister Roberto crawlersin fact, who seemed to be in pole position for the role of CEO instead of Alessandro Perfumejoined the Nato.

On Monday – continues La Verità – the top management of the Atlantic Alliance have nominated the first three members of the board of directors of the Innovation fund of NATO. The president will be Klaus Bumblebeespresident and founder of the venture capital firm Lakestar, then Fiona were chosen Murray of the University of Massachusetts and precisely Roberto crawlers. Maybe in Italy it might not be a problem to have the double rolebut Anglo-Saxon ethics poses a question of opportunity, especially for a role Like this delicate in a company militarily strategic not only for Italy but for all of Europe. And a further clue appears on the website of the Nato his role as a consultant in Leonardo is already indicated at past.

