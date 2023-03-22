Home Business Appointments, Cingolani ends up at NATO. The ex-minister cut out for Leonardo
Business

Appointments, Cingolani ends up at NATO. The ex-minister cut out for Leonardo

by admin
Appointments, Cingolani ends up at NATO. The ex-minister cut out for Leonardo

Appointments, Cingolani and that “inappropriate” double assignment

Il government is engaged in the difficult and crucial question of by name of state subsidiaries. The 600 seats to be assigned in key roles for the country’s economy are causing clashes in majority. Lega e Come on Italy they demand roles of weight e Fdi aims to have for the first time in history a donna at the top of one of main investees of state. Meanwhile – we read in La Verità – there are those who risk being depennato from toto-names, his circulated for Leonardo but the new prestigious assignment obtained now makes it incompatible with this nomination. The former minister Roberto crawlersin fact, who seemed to be in pole position for the role of CEO instead of Alessandro Perfumejoined the Nato.

On Monday – continues La Verità – the top management of the Atlantic Alliance have nominated the first three members of the board of directors of the Innovation fund of NATO. The president will be Klaus Bumblebeespresident and founder of the venture capital firm Lakestar, then Fiona were chosen Murray of the University of Massachusetts and precisely Roberto crawlers. Maybe in Italy it might not be a problem to have the double rolebut Anglo-Saxon ethics poses a question of opportunity, especially for a role Like this delicate in a company militarily strategic not only for Italy but for all of Europe. And a further clue appears on the website of the Nato his role as a consultant in Leonardo is already indicated at past.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Inflation in the UK surprisingly rises to 10.4...

“Wind power summit”: Measures to increase the pace...

European Patent Court, Nordio: “Milan is the favourite”

Stock index futures rose slightly IC main contract...

Industry family Reimann: 4.5 billion euros loss in...

Auto: Geely beats revenue expectations, shares accelerate by...

“Our fight against inflation is not over yet”

Sean Darby (Jefferies): «In Europe there are no...

Economy: All forecasts for Germany 2023 and 2024

Drought, timed commissioner arrives until 31 December

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy