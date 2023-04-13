Appointments, Cingolani and the conflict of interest: the Leonardo case

Il government found an agreement on by name of the five main subsidiaries of State. But not even the time to communicate the names that the case breaks out Roberto Cingolani. The appointment of him as ad di Leonardo is on standby because a law of 1953 prevents him from holding that position. In the end – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – you will find a quibble or it will simply be done To act as if nothing has happenedit certainly wouldn’t be the first time: first Joseph Vegas and then Paul Savona have passed from the government to the leadership of the Consob, the Stock Exchange Control Authority, without stopping even for a minute. However, it remains that, according to the law, Roberto Cingolani would be incompatible with his new very high office in Leonardo at least until the end of October.

The law, to be precise, is the number 60 of 1953which deals with parliamentary incompatibilities and, incidentally, extends them to ministry for the duration of one year from the termination of office. The much milder “Fratini law” of 2004 on the conflict of interest. Translated: a minister is incompatible for one year from when he leaves the government with a position in a company whose appointment is the prerogative of the government. In the case of school, it means that Cingolani is incompatible until the end of October 2023, i.e. one year after the government takes office Melons. What should he take care of l’Antitrust: it is difficult to decide to put a spoke in the works of Meloni and partners.

