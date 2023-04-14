Appointments, Di Foggia appointed new CEO of Terna

Deposit and loan fundin view of the renewal of the Board of Directors and of the Board of Statutory Auditors of Ternaon the agenda of the shareholders’ meeting convened for 9 May 2023, designated Igor De Biasio as president and Josephine of Foggia as managing director. This is what we read in a press release.

In the list of candidates for the post of director also appear Francesco Renato Mele; Qinjing Shen; Queen Corradini D’Arienzo; Angelica Krystle Donati; Enrico Tommaso Cucchiani; Gianluca Gregori; Simona Signoracci.

List of candidates for mayor: Lorenzo Pozza; Antonella Tomei. Alternate auditors: Lucretia Iuliano, Antonello Lillo. The lists will be presented by Cdp Reticompany controlled by Cdp and direct shareholder of Terna with a shareholding equal to 29.85% of the share capital.

The Board of Directors of Deposits and Loans Fund expresses its sincere thanks to the President, Valentina Bosettito the managing director, Stefano Donnarummaand to the outgoing directors for the valuable work done.

They will also be presented, pursuant to art. 126-bis, paragraph 1, penultimate sentence, of the Consolidated Law on Finance, the following resolution proposals: determine the number of directors to be appointed at thirteen; determine the term of office of the directors to be appointed in three financial years, expiring on the date of the shareholders’ meeting which will be called to approve the financial statements as at 31 December 2025; nominate Igor De Biasio, as chairman of the board of directors; confirm the gross annual remuneration due to the chairman of the board of directors at 50,000 euros and the gross annual remuneration due to each of the other directors at 35,000 euros, in addition to the reimbursement of expenses incurred in relation to the office; confirm the gross annual fee due to the chairman of the board of statutory auditors at 55,000 euros and the gross annual fee due to each of the other standing auditors at 45,000 euros, in addition to the reimbursement of expenses incurred in connection with the assignment.

