Eni, Enel, Fs, Leonardo, Poste, Scala: the risk of appointments

The decisive moment approaches. And La Stampa draws a panoramic picture of what could happen with state appointments. According to La Stampa “the climate is rather tense. Yesterday it was fueled by a note attributed with the wishes of the League. The hypothesis of the Carroccio MEP stands out in the list Antonio Maria Rinaldi as president of ENI. Already among the leaders of the party’s anti-euro current, Rinaldi does not enjoy the esteem of Giorgia Meloni”.

According to what was reconstructed by La Stampa, the list circulated in Il Foglio was circulated by the Brothers of Italy to burn it. “Although Rinaldi publicly claims the past to ENI, he has no chance of being chosen”. According to La Stampa, “for Eni the confirmation of Claudio Descalzi as managing director. The head of the service coordination structure is running for the presidency, Elisabetta Belloni. With one however: at Palazzo Chigi there are doubts as to whether and how to replace it”.

La Stampa continues: “Only two names are now in the running for Enel: Stefano Donnarummacurrent number one of Terna e Luigi Ferraris, today managing director of Ferrovie. The first would be Meloni’s preferred name, but as the days go by, the candidacy loses share”. According to La Stampa, “Enel has a lot of debt, and Ferraris, former financial director of the group, is the right person to manage even a possible capital increase. The second: Ferraris would leave the Ferrovie seat free which at that point could be chosen from a shortlist appreciated by the Minister of Infrastructure (Matteo Salvini, in fact). Among the possible names is that of Roberto Tomasicurrent CEO of Autostrade”.

The review of the Turin newspaper continues: “To Leonardo the games seem made for Lorenzo Mariani, number one of the Mbda missile consortium and candidate of Defense Minister Guido Crosetto”. Matteo Del Fante could instead be confirmed at Poste. Meanwhile, the press underlines, “just yesterday the mayor of Milan Carlo Fuortes as co-superintendent of La Scala pending a full appointment.

