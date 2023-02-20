Appointments, the League attacks Eni and Enel

Twist in the nomination match. The Lega enters the game table and does so using the spiked club. In a note issued by some exponents of the Carroccio, in fact, we read that “Italy must show itself up to the most delicate challenges, starting with energy policy on which the government is particularly attentive. It should be emphasized that even large state-owned companies such as Eni and Enel must profoundly change their policies and their approach to modernity. We need a change of pace.”

Replies are now awaited from the other souls of the coalition. It is surprising, in particular, that he wanted to put Eni’s top management is under discussion, with Claudio Descalzi that he had long since been given the helm of the six-legged dog for a fourth term. It seems that the game of chess, with this broadside (which follows that of Matteo Salvini against Enel and Tim), has officially begun. What’s at stake? Needless to say, power.

But in this case the goal is to rebalance an executive that leans more and more towards the Brothers of Italyready to do the en plein in the nominations of the subsidiaries. It therefore seems that the League wants to raise its voice again, probably by shuffling the cards: if Eni were to be – as it seems obvious – the prerogative of Descalzi, here in Enel’s match things get much more interesting.

That Francesco Starace will not remain at the helm of the company Viale Regina Margherita appears increasingly obvious. The question is: who will replace him? There had been insistent talk of the current CEO of Terna, Stefano Antonio Donnarumma, who would have received a promise (and an investiture) from Giorgia Meloni already in 2021. But now the possibilities are multiplying: we are talking, for example, of Iren’s CEO Gianni Vittorio Armani. Not to mention that internal solutions could also be taken into consideration, like the CEO of Enel X Francesco Venturini. Sources close to the Carroccio explain to Affaritaliani.It that it is not a question of a request for seats but, rather, of change. “Centre-right voters – they say – expect discontinuity with respect to the past”.

The League looks slyly, the nomination game, which will officially end on March 31st, has begun.

