Appointments, chaos in government

The battle for nominations continues to rage. After a river meeting that went on past midnight, it seems that the Meloni line of choosing the CEOs and leaving the crumbs (sorry, the presidencies) to the allies has not yet been digested by Lega and Forza Italia. Given that Claudio Descalzi will remain at the helm of Eni for another three years and that, barring last-minute surprises, Matteo Del Fante will keep his role in Posteit remains to be understood what will happen with the other three subsidiaries.

In Enel should really have made it Stefano Antonio Donnarumma, despite the negative opinions of some English advisors who did not appreciate his non-international profile. Giuseppina Di Foggia should take her place at Ternathe first female CEO of an investee. It weighs her being a capable manager, a friend of Arianna Meloni and, indeed, being a woman as promised by the premier. The most significant battleground is in Leonardo.

The Meloni presses for Cingolaniwhile the government allies (and Crosetto himself) ask Mariani. The former minister has a broader strategic vision but has never held such a role, and would need a strong and operational director general. Mariani is an expert in the defense sector and has a long managerial career. But he seems disadvantaged.

For the presidency, however, it seems that an agreement has been reached on the name of Stefano Pontecorvo, as anticipated by Affaritaliani.It. 66 years old, long-time diplomat, former ambassador of Italy to Pakistan, since June 2020 Senior Civilian Representative of NATO in Afghanistan by appointment of the secretary general Jens Stoltenberg.

From 2013 to 2015 he worked as diplomatic adviser to the Italian defense minister, operating on NATO political-military issues, including Afghanistan. His previous assignments include that of deputy head of mission at the Italian embassies in London and Moscow. Around the name of him seems to have reached an agreement in the night.

Still everything to define the role of Paolo Scaroni who, at the age of 77, was sponsored by Lega and Forza Italia. But the manager from Vicenza does not seem destined to land at Enel, because Descalzi would have vetoed it. Easier than the presidency of Poste is assigned to him. The next few hours will be the decisive ones.

