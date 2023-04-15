Appointments, Luigi Bisignani’s report cards for managers and politicians. Exclusive

Appointments, the heads of public companies change: Luigi Bisignani’s report cards

Luigi Bisignania profound connoisseur of the power and logic of the Palace for many years, gives – exclusively for Affaritaliani.it – the report cards for the managers and main politicians of the centre-right government following the closure of the match on the nominations of investee companies.

Paul Scaroni vote 9: win away.

Flavio Cattaneo vote 8: he hid until the end.

Stephen Pontecorvo vote 8: as a good diplomat he remained behind the scenes.

Roberto Cingolani vote 4: will definitely destroy Leonardo.

Claudio Descalzi vote 8: but with a general of the Guardia di Finanza as president he will no longer be able to do everything by himself.

Matthew Del Fante vote 7: a man for all seasons.

Silvia Rovere vote 8: a dead cat that gave the paw.

Stefano Donnarumma NC: not classified, warm up your muscles to take Scannapieco’s place in CDP.

Giorgia Meloni vote 7: she understood that in politics she can’t do everything by herself.

Matthew Salvini vote 8: he cornered Meloni without irritating her.

Antonio Tajani – Gianni Letta vote 9: like the legendary couple Van Basten – Gullit

