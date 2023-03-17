Appointments, Gianni Letta is at the table that matters for Fi. Buzz around the edges

Il government is engaged in the delicate match of by name. A few months from now they expire The assignments for state shareholdingsincluding giants like Eni, Enel, Poste and Finmeccanica. For this the center-right begins to plan the partition. Brothers of Italyhowever – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – it has not leadership for politics, let alone for the public giants. What’s more, the premier’s magic circle is getting thinner, who is agitated issued you have edges. Brother-in-law Francesco Lollobrigida is in shadowMeloni relies above all on the faithful Giovanbattista Fazzolari and to the factotum Alfredo Mantuan. The game is full-bodied, it starts on the 26th with the Montepaschi of Siena (claimed by the League while the Treasury wants to renew the CEO Luigi Lovaglio); in early April it’s up to Eni, Enel, Leonardo, Terna and Poste, just to name the biggest. If the minor ones are counted, i seats on the board it’s us trade union boardswe arrive at 600 seats.

The allies – continues the Fact – they don’t want that Melons decide alone, she makes a virtue of necessity. In recent weeks, say, you have received from Silvio Berlusconi the requests: 3-4 nomi to which the premier did not close in exchange for the promise Of marginalize the hostile forzisti in Parliament, by Senator Licia Rumble to the deputy George Mule. No sooner said than done. The other night, at the table at the Palazzo Chigi to decide the method of division, Gianni sat for Fi Read on mandate of Marina Berlusconieager to give the cards after the truce signed with Berlusconi’s girlfriend Marta fascinates: Ronzulli, until now the true master of the ex Cavaliere’s diary, stays out of the game. Eni it is the only one among the big ones where the reconfirmation of the managing director, Claudio, is certain Descalzi: would be al fourth terma record, but he armored himself by dictating the energy strategy of the government, old and new, taking prime ministers and ministers around the supplier countries a sign agreements.

