Appointments, Meloni keeps his promise: Terna’s CEO will be a woman. The choices

The government Melons is struggling with by name for state shareholdings. A crucial match for the balance of Italy and the clash within the majority is open, even if the premier decided to do it sola and is ready to displease everyonenot only the allies but also his ministry. Giorgetti e Salvini– we read in the Corriere della Sera – who fear to stay with the crumbs on the plate, they have spoken to each other live and are aiming to at least obtain the presidency of ENI. The Economy Minister has to leave late in the evening for a mission to the IMF and wants to get on the state flight for the Usa con the deal in your pocket, perhaps after signing the list. At the top is Claudio Descalzi, immovable as CEO of Eni. The middle name is still a question mark and the only certainty is that the president of the six-legged dog «Salvini will try to indicate it». Provided, they warn at the top levels of the government, «it is a profile of absolute standing».

Between highlighted names in yellow – continues the Corriere – the one of the first woman destined to land at the top of a public company listed on the stock exchange. An achievement that Melons set itself up as “great challenge of equality». The honor and the burden of becoming the first “female CEO” – to quote the prime minister, who wants to entrust her with the leadership of Terna — could be a Josephine of Foggia, CEO of Nokia Italy. The allies are suffering, proof of which are the talks between Salvini and Gianni Letta. Meloni invokes «competence» he demanded the last word on all manager profiles and aims to fill up, five ads out of five, in spite of the wishes of the League. «Descalzi can’t be touched at ENI and at Post remains Matteo Of the infantryman», warned the president. And so it was. Government sources confirm that «Giorgia is adamant, she does not listen not even the ministers of Brothers of Italy». For Leonardo the favorite is the former minister Roberto crawlerswhile Stefano is in pole position for Enel Donnarumma.

