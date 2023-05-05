Appointments, Police: tug of war on Giannini. Finance, De Gennaro on pole

Appointments, the ad hoc tender to oust Fuortes from Rai

The government Melons get back to dealing with by namean ad hoc CDM on the subject was planned, fixed at 16 of today. A turning point is announced for the assignment of some key armchairs: give her Yellow flames at the Policeup to Rai. At the Palace Chigi – we read in the Corriere della Sera – we have been working and discussing for days in view of a new round of appointments which, apart from viale Mazzini, concerns the heads of the state apparatuses. The stamp of officialdom it’s not there yet, but today could be the day when Melonsafter the game of state-owned companies, decides to move important pawns on the chessboard police force. In addition to triggering the great waltz tour in Rai with an ad hoc decree that convinces the current managing director Carlo Further away to leave viale Mazzini: direction Napoli. To impose a new hand of risk is the exit from the Guardia di Finanza of the commander general Giuseppe Zafaranawho after 42 years in the Fiamme Gialle was chosen to take Lucia’s place bald come president of Eni.

The battaglia for the succession the government has been agitating for weeks, for the tug of war that would see – continues the Corriere – Giancarlo on one side Giorgetti and on the other Alfredo Mantuan. According to rumors circulating in the buildings, the Economy Minister fought for the promotion of General Humbert Sirico, current commander of the Special Departments of the Gdf. The undersecretary to the presidency, on the other hand, would be pressing for the general to sit on the prestigious chair freed by Zafarana Andrea De Gennarosecond in command e John’s brotherformer Chief of Police. There are also tensions over the appointment of the head of the Police, so it is not certain that the dossier will arrive in the CDM today. As abundantly leaked by now, the Minister of the Interior Piantedosi and the deputy prime minister and former tenant of the Interior Ministry, Salvini, have decided to replace Lamberto Gianniniappointed in 2021 by Draghi and Lamorgese and aiming for the deputy director of Aisi, Vittorio Pisani. The problem is finding a role that don’t be unwelcome to Giannini.

