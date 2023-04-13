Salvini: “Choices on large companies that have rewarded skills”

Has the government shown to be cohesive in the appointments of the subsidiaries? A good test of majority unity, isn’t it? “Very much!”, he answers curtly and decisively to Affaritaliani.it Matthew Salvinisecretary of the League, in the aftermath of government decisions on the top management of investee companies.

"Me, Giorgia and Silvio united as always in these first months of government, challenging and positive, with choices on large companies that have rewarded skills, a mix of continuity and renewal", adds the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Infrastructure.


