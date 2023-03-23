Appointments, the League wants a weighty CEO but the premier decides on her own

Il government had yesterday at the Camera the very first moment of internal crisis. Melons immediately understood that in the Chamber, while you were speaking in view of the EU Council of 24 and 25 March, there was no Minister of Lega. It happened to Stefano Candiansfrontman of the League in the Chamber for one day, – we read in Repubblica – raise the alarm in mid-morning with a phone call to Salvini: “Matteo, here there are no ministerswe have to fix it “. Giorgia Meloni was already sitting in the highest seat of the government and around him, as on the previous day, he had not found any Northern League supporters. AND he hadn’t taken it well at allconveying his irritation to the loyalists which in turn had thrown a tam tam in the majority. Soon Giuseppe Valditara would arrive in a hurry and, only later, Roberto Calderoli and Alessandra Locatelli. Danger escaped, at least in part. In reality, behind the Northern League’s distance on international political issues, there are the clutches on by name at the top of the state subsidiaries who have determined one stalemate.

After Tuesday meeting among the leaders (Meloni, Tajani, Salvini, Giorgetti), – continues Repubblica – the choice was to update see you next week. Basically, a interlocutory passage, and no decision made. There Lega would like the guide of at least one of the four largest institutions: Eni, Enel, Terna, Leonardo. But the negotiation is difficult: Meloni does not even question the reconfirmation of Claudio Descalzi at the helm of ENI, while he thinks of a move for Stefano Donnarumma from Terna to Enel, hypothesis not very welcome to Salvini. The tensions, in recent days, have also concerned the choice of the new super commissioner for the drought emergency: the Lega she first opposed the creation of a single figure, then he accepted the offer of FdI only in exchange for the right to indicate its name. Salvini he wants to understand if he is behind the idea of ​​being nominated commissioner there is one trap.

