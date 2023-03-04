MILANO – The message comes from Abu Dhabi, where the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, is located for Giorgia Meloni’s mission in the Emirates. But it resonates in Italy. In San Donato, Eni’s headquarters. And above all within the majority, on the Lega side.

The concept is crystal clear: Claudio Descalzi must remain at the helm of the six-legged dog. Given the excitement over the issue of appointments in large public subsidiaries, however, it also scores a point with respect to the Matteo Salvini’s party. That only a few days ago he had broken the delay by dictating through his “qualified sources” to the Prime Minister the input of deal on weight chairs.

Tajani for continuity

“Forza Italia is in favor of the confirmation” of Claudio Decalzi as CEO of Eni, Tajani declared bluntly when speaking to journalists. “Berlusconi he gives a very positive opinion of it, they have spoken several times – he added -. If I have to give an opinion as Foreign Minister, he works very well. The government will decide, but as far as I’m concerned, I can only give a positive opinion. Descalzi has always served Italy’s interests well.”

The nomination dossier gets underway

When will the nomination dossier come to life? “It’s early, I think in a month or so,” Tajani replied.

In its release a couple of weeks ago, the Lega stated – in reference to its energy giants, namely Enel and Eni itself – that “Italy must show itself up to the most delicate challenges, starting with energy policy on which the government is particularly attentive.It should be emphasized that even large state-owned companies such as Eni and Enel must profoundly change their policies and their approach to modernity. We need a change of pace“. In the match he also tried to pull Fi on his side, also to counterbalance the strong result of Fdi in the regional ones, seasoned in any case by a hold on the other majority sides.

The position of Tajani, undoubtedly one of the exponents of the majority who supports the government line, instead seems much more in line with the wishes of the premier, who would like confirm Descalzi at the helm of Enimove Stefano Donnarumma from Terna to the top of Enelbring back Stefano Cingolani at the head of Leonardo and maybe confirm Matteo Del Fante at the Post Office.

Agreements on the energy transition

Moreover, Tajani’s statements come at a point in which Eni’s geopolitical centrality is certified – in this delicate historical phase as regards energy supplies. On the occasion of the meeting between Meloni and the president of the United Arab Emirates, sheik Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, according to what is explained, two declarations of intent were in fact adopted: one on ‘strategic partnership’ to define the lines of action on which relations will move for the near future, signed by Tajani himself and his UAE counterpart, Sheikh Abdallah bin Zayed Al Nahyan Abdallah; the other is a declaration on enhanced cooperation in the context of COP28, also signed by Tajani and Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technologies of the UAE, as well as director general and CEO of Anoc, and president designated by COP28. On the sidelines of the meeting, a cooperation agreement between Eni and Adnoc, the national energy company, which will cover multiple areas of the energy transition. It was just Descalzi who signed it with Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber.