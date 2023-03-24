Appointments, the government risks the first real stop

Via Merulana 219 – where Carlo Emilio Gadda set his “pasticciaccio” – is just over two kilometers from Palazzo Chigi. Yet the tension mounts, the smiles become more and more tense, the tones rise, the words harden: the government has finished its honeymoon (for some it never started, but that’s another story) and now he is experiencing his very personal “mess” on the nomination issue. With a series of blows and backlashes that will leave heavy marks on the future of the coalition as well. And there are those who are starting to whisper that the 2024 elections, those in which Giorgia Meloni will inevitably become “heavy” in Europe as well, will sanction the end of the current majority and the formation of a new government with a more centrist shoulder that responds to the name of Matteo Renzi.

But let’s go back to the names. Giorgia Meloni has closed herself in very strict secrecy, she has entrusted herself to three managerial personnel selection agencies as Spencer Stuart, Key2People ed Eric Salmon and made few statements of pragmatism. The first is that much attention will be paid to merit and results. Yes, but what are the results? The market capitalization? In this case the only one who should say hello would be Claudio Descalzi from Eni. Precisely the manager who, on the other hand, almost everyone takes for granted to drive the six-legged dog, surpassing even in terms of longevity Enrico Mattei.

The financial results? Companies engaged in the energy sector have experienced such an increase in turnover in the last two years that their managers should be pinned to their chairs. Yet there are two executives that the last whispers now give out: Francesco Starace from Enel and Alessandro Profumo from Leonardo. The reasons are actually much more political than managerial. The first should pay a certain independence from the executive (especially that of Mario Draghi) both in managing the match in Russia and as regards the affair Open Fiber and the sale of 50% owned by Enel a Cdp and Macquarie. But here too there is a downside: from the sale of the stake in OF Enel (and therefore the State) obtained a good capital gain.

Perfume it should pay for its historical closeness to the left. Is this enough to remove a manager who has in any case guaranteed a certain credibility on an international level to the company? Evidently yes, so much so that from the moment Giorgia Meloni hoisted herself on the bench of Palazzo Chigi no one bet a single penny on Profumo’s stay in Montegrappa Square.

