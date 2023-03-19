Appointments, first Mps then Eni, Enel, Leonardo, Poste and Terna

The government is approaching the most awaited economic appointment of its management: the game of by name for the renewal of the boards of directors of investee companies. And the news is flowing. First of all, as far as Affaritaliani.it is aware, the times will expand slightly. The choice of Giorgia Meloni, in fact, is to separate Mps from the other companies. And therefore, while for Siena – whose assembly is convened for the April 20th – a shortlist of names must be reached by 20 March, for the other companies there is a little more time, a couple of weeks “of passion” (given the imminent Easter) to arrive until the beginning of April.

The problem is that, beyond the declarations of practice, a certain nervousness reigns in the government. Meloni, strengthened by a constant (not to say growing) electoral consensus, would like to appoint the managing directors of Eni, Enel, Leonardo, Poste Italiane and Terna, leaving government colleagues the possibility of indicating presidents and some important seats. An offer that sources close to Forza Italia and Lega define as “irrespectful”. So, everything to be redone.

There is also great confusion about the names. Giorgia Meloniwho understood in a very short time how the utterances of the electoral campaign collide with the nomenclature and the bureaucracyit would almost be tempted to confirm the outgoing CEOs en bloc. His interview with Il Sole 24 Ore in which he stressed the word “merit” – a term very dear to her, so much so that she associated it with the dicastery led by Giuseppe Valditara – made us think that the initial intention to use the machete (copyright Guido Crosetto) could be replaced by the awareness that there are managers who have done well. Regardless of location politics.

