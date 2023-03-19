Home Business Appointments, the government first presents the lists for MPS, then Eni, Enel and the others
Business

Appointments, the government first presents the lists for MPS, then Eni, Enel and the others

by admin
Appointments, the government first presents the lists for MPS, then Eni, Enel and the others

from left to right: alessandro perfume, francesco starace, claudio descalzi, matteo del fante, dario scannapieco

Appointments, first Mps then Eni, Enel, Leonardo, Poste and Terna

The government is approaching the most awaited economic appointment of its management: the game of by name for the renewal of the boards of directors of investee companies. And the news is flowing. First of all, as far as Affaritaliani.it is aware, the times will expand slightly. The choice of Giorgia Meloni, in fact, is to separate Mps from the other companies. And therefore, while for Siena – whose assembly is convened for the April 20th – a shortlist of names must be reached by 20 March, for the other companies there is a little more time, a couple of weeks “of passion” (given the imminent Easter) to arrive until the beginning of April.

The problem is that, beyond the declarations of practice, a certain nervousness reigns in the government. Meloni, strengthened by a constant (not to say growing) electoral consensus, would like to appoint the managing directors of Eni, Enel, Leonardo, Poste Italiane and Terna, leaving government colleagues the possibility of indicating presidents and some important seats. An offer that sources close to Forza Italia and Lega define as “irrespectful”. So, everything to be redone.

There is also great confusion about the names. Giorgia Meloniwho understood in a very short time how the utterances of the electoral campaign collide with the nomenclature and the bureaucracyit would almost be tempted to confirm the outgoing CEOs en bloc. His interview with Il Sole 24 Ore in which he stressed the word “merit” – a term very dear to her, so much so that she associated it with the dicastery led by Giuseppe Valditara – made us think that the initial intention to use the machete (copyright Guido Crosetto) could be replaced by the awareness that there are managers who have done well. Regardless of location politics.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

“Schlein’s Democratic Party surpasses Meloni on the right....

$600,000: US pilot salaries are putting pressure on...

Average daily allowance: That’s how much the Germans...

Aldo Moro “victim of terrorism 20 years later”....

Credit Suisse crisis – merger of UBS and...

Polls, the Democratic Party still rises to the...

йрɫпƼҵ _йҾŻ

“The weakest and most vulnerable bank in Europe”

Crack Silicon Valley Bank, so the US crisis...

So much money is in the current account...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy